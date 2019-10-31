Luann de Lesseps Fuels ‘RHONY’ Season 12 Cast Rumor On Instagram By Sharing Photo Of Leah McSweeney

Leah McSweeney was spotted with Tinsley Mortimer in August.

Luann de Lesseps shared a photo of herself and Leah McSweeney on Instagram on Thursday, October 31, and right away, rumors were fueled in regard to McSweeney’s reported role on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

“Had the best time last night hanging with my friend [Leah McSweeney],” de Lesseps wrote in the caption of her photo, which featured her and McSweeney spending time together at the Hudson Yards in New York.

Although de Lesseps, for some reason, deleted the image just after sharing it with her fans and followers, she later posted a very similar image taken at the same location on her Instagram Stories after McSweeney initially shared the post on her own Instagram Stories.

“Love her so much,” McSweeney said in the caption of her image, which featured her and de Lesseps posing cheek-to-cheek.

A couple of days ago, while trying on a series of outfits for Halloween, de Lesseps seemed to share another image of McSweeney but because everyone in the photo was wearing a mask, it couldn’t be said for sure whether the woman seen between her and Dorinda Medley was McSweeney or not. That said, the facial features seen appeared to be that of McSweeney and the hair was identical to hers as well.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, McSweeney was seen filming scenes for the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City with longtime friend Tinsley Mortimer, who has been appearing on the series in a full-time role since Season 9. In late August, around the time that Bethenny Frankel announced she would no longer be featured on the show, a report from Page Six revealed that an Instagram fan page shared a post that included McSweeney and Mortimer.

According to the report, McSweeney had been chosen to join the series on the heels of Frankel’s exit, but when approached for a comment, Bravo TV couldn’t confirm or deny any such news.

McSweeney is a mom of one and shares her daughter, Kier, with her ex. She’s appeared on reality shows before and was actually featured on Bravo TV in 2010. As some may recall, McSweeney was seen on The Millionaire Matchmaker, which featured Patti Stanger.

Joining de Lesseps and McSweeney for Season 12 will reportedly be Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast is expected to return to Bravo TV sometime next year for Season 12.