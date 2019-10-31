Hillary Clinton ‘May Or May Not’ Run For President Again, Says Bill Clinton

With former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton back in the news cycle, many are speculating that she’s planning to take another shot at the presidency in the 2020 race. During an appearance at Georgetown Law’s second-annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington, D.C., Clinton’s husband, Bill Clinton, touched on the possibility of his wife entering the race.

“She may or may not ever run for anything, but I can’t legally run for president again,” he said, per Breitbart.

When speaking on John Catsimatidis’ show, Dick Morris, a former adviser to Bill Clinton during his time as U.S. president, said he felt that Hillary Clinton “wants to” enter the 2020 race, but is “hesitant” because she knows the “timing is bad,” MarketWatch reports.

“She’s got to wait until Biden drops out because he’s obviously next in line for it, and if he goes away, there’s an opening for her,” he said.

Although Biden remains the frontrunner, there is reportedly concern among the Democratic establishment that he won’t be able to take on Trump. Between struggles with fundraising, his gaffe-prone debate performances, and the spotlight on his family’s ethical issues, Biden is making Democrats increasingly worried. Second in the polls is Elizabeth Warren, who is believed to be too far to the left to take down Trump.

Regardless, Morris said that there was no question Clinton has her eye on the presidency.

“Make no mistake. She wants it… She’s planning on it. She’ll do everything she can to achieve it,” he said.

CBN News reports that Morris also said that Clinton believes she was put on Earth for one reason alone: to be president.

“She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it.”

A former Bill Clinton adviser says Hillary believes “God put her on the Earth” to be President. pic.twitter.com/epfg3xkAQV — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) October 28, 2019

In terms of the odds to win the Democratic nomination, on October 22, Clinton was trailing Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Elizabeth Warren, and was just ahead of Andrew Yang, according to online sports betting site Bovada.

According to San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, who wrote an op-ed for The San Francisco Chronicle, Clinton needs to “come out of retirement” and take on Trump for the “biggest political rematch ever.” He writes that — save for Barack Obama — Clinton is the only candidate with the “brains, the battle-tested brawn, and the national presence” to defeat Trump.

Clinton recently drew criticism when she suggested that Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is being groomed by Russia for a third-party run. According to Gabbard, her own run for the presidency is to “undo” Clinton’s “failed legacy.”