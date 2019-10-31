Emily Ratajkowski Shows ‘Meta Lifestyle’ With 2 Versions Of Her Sexy Body Rocking Risque Ensembles

Emily Ratajkowski seems to enjoy showing off her sexy body, especially when the model-mogul is at home. One recent Instagram update pictured the brunette bombshell as she reclined on her modular sofa while in the nude and then, on Thursday, Emily shared a social media post for which she also showed off a lot of skin.

In both instances, the 28-year-old celebrity — who often goes by the nickname EmRata — seemed comfortable in her surroundings. On October 31, she stood next to a giant picture of herself that had been taken from Instagram and blown up before being hung on a white wall. The scene was quite striking, given that the beauty had her social media followers seeing double.

Emily posed next to her likeness while both versions wore skimpy ensembles. In the blown-up image, the model/actress rocked a bikini top that revealed a good portion of her ample breasts, while Emily herself wore a white bikini set that featured her taut midsection and a bit of cleavage while standing next to it. In addition, the latter outfit included a pair of red sweats that had been pulled down to hip level. Adding more dimension to the mesmerizing shot, a black-and-brown dog smiled next to EmRata while wearing a red collar and looking away from the camera.

The post had been shared with Emily’s 24.4 million Instagram fans and followers in a two-picture upload. In the initial image, Emily bent both arms at the elbows as she formed fists that grazed her broad shoulders. The area in which she was standing seemed to be an entrance of some sort, with a couple of rugs covering finished wooden floors. A dining table accompanied by a red chair was also in the shot, as were other pieces of art beyond the huge picture of EmRata.

In the second image of the two-picture pack, Emily had shifted her arms a bit so she could feed her pup a treat. In both images, the “Blurred Lines” model wore her hair down and parted in the middle. As her dog accepted his biscuit, many of her long strands fell forward.

The enchanting woman’s social media fans and followers noticed her Instagram share in short order, with 548,000 users liking Emily’s most recent upload and more than 1,200 comments dropping into the comments section within an hour of the post going live.

Many admirers simply shared emoji, with fire and red heart symbols being the most prevalent. Others offered short messages indicating their admiration for the upload showing two versions of the same person, with words like “brilliant” and “beautiful” being common among them.

