‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Halloween Nightmares End As Genoa City Wakes Up

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, October 31 brings a night filled with nightmares that mercifully end as Genoa City residents awaken to realize it was all just a terrible dream.

In what appeared to be a dream come true, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) fell asleep in her hotel suite and dreamed she’d taken over at Newman Enterprises. A harried Sharon (Sharon Case) served as Phyllis’s assistant, and at one point, when Phyllis demanded Sharon make a waxing appointment, Sharon asked if she meant lip. Phyllis told her that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is the only mustached person in Genoa City. Things took a sinister turn when Phyllis became invisible, and she heard the Newmans cackling about her demise. Luckily for Phyllis, she woke up, and people could see her.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon worked together to pull off a heist in a black and white vignette during the Y&R Halloween episode. Unfortunately for Rey, Sharon had been working with Adam (Mark Grossman), and it all ended in disaster with Rey hauled off as the fall guy for the robbery. Rey awoke in a cold sweat and realized that it had been a nightmare.

As for Adam, Nick (Joshua Morrow) dreamed he died, and what should’ve been a celebration ended up being a disaster instead. Nick ended up going to jail for his brother’s demise, and the Newman family mourned Adam while hating Nick. Thankfully for the oldest Newman son, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) came home and awakened him from the bad dream.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) dreamed he and Lola (Sasha Calle) went to the Abbott’s for Thanksgiving only to find out that cousin Theo (Tyler Johnson) turned it into an 80s style party. Jack (Peter Bergman) showed up and tried to take control, but Theo revealed he’d had him committed. Lola freaked out about Summer (Hunter King), and the whole thing ended in chaos.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) dreamed she couldn’t get the respect of her employees despite the fact that she owned the place. After all these years, all she wanted was success, and instead, Abby found herself in a nightmare come true as she became the butt over everybody’s jokes. Even stomping her foot didn’t help much.

In the end, everybody woke up to their normal lives and breathed a sigh of relief that their Halloween nightmares weren’t their real lives. Now, it’s time for chaos in Genoa City as November sweeps kicks off tomorrow.