‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Leaves Little To The Imagination In Angelic Halloween Costume

The model stunned in her Halloween costume.

In her latest Instagram post, uploaded on October 31, Rachel Bush showed off her angelic Halloween costume for her 1.2 million followers to enjoy.

In the sizzling snaps, the model stood in front of a white background. The 21-year-old sizzled in a skimpy costume that consisted of a tiny white bikini with gold chain detailing and a pair of angel wings. Rachel flaunted her flawless figure in the skimpy ensemble that left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves, taunt midsection, and long, lean legs were on full display. She accessorized the look with layered necklaces, silver bracelets, and rings.

For both photos, Rachel gazed seductively into the camera. Throughout the photo shoot, however, the brunette bombshell did change up her poses. The first image shows her facing the camera with her legs slightly spread. In the following photo, Rachel turned her body and put her hands over her head.

She styled her luscious locks in a sleek side part, giving the look added sophistication. The beauty opted to wear a full face of makeup, including black eyeliner, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick that enhanced her gorgeous features. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

Fans seemed to love the tantalizing post, as it quickly racked up more than 32,000 likes. Rachel’s many admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While many simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are a very beautiful woman,” wrote a follower, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“What a beautiful angel, you are a dream come true,” said a different commenter.

Some even went as far to insinuate that Rachel’s good looks were dangerous.

“Being this hot should be illegal. Someone call the [New York State] dec police asap,” quipped one fan.

“I think you [have] intentions of killing all the boys with your pics… you’re fire girl… but love you,” teased another follower.

As fans are well aware, this isn’t the first time that Rachel posted a tantalizing picture on social media. Last week, the stunner dropped jaws by uploading a particularly cheeky photo. The main focus of the Instagram post was Rachel’s backside. In the caption, she compared her tan and toned bottom to a glazed doughnut. The sexy snap has been liked more than 56,000 times.

To see more of Rachel, be sure to check out her Instagram account.