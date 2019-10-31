Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Lola Is Team Theo

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle isn’t pleased to find out that his wife, Lola, is team Theo when it comes to the news of Theo and Kyle being related.

When Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) began working on the Abbott family history, nobody expected them to find a long lost half brother, but they did. It turns out that Dina’s (Marla Adams) son, Eric Vanderway (Jon Briddell), is also Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) father. That means that Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) old friend, Theo, is his cousin, and Kyle is not happy about that news. He tried to warn Jack, but Kyle’s dad didn’t listen. He’s ready and willing to welcome new members to the family despite Kyle’s misgivings.

Michael Mealor recently discussed the upcoming November sweeps storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and he revealed that the whole notion of having familial ties to Theo really sends Kyle into a tailspin, and the fact that his dad isn’t taking heed of his advice, really bothers Kyle.

“Kyle’s worked so hard to build a family he never had, and now there’s a guy coming in who is just sinister enough to use this family to his advantage. Kyle doesn’t react well to this. Jack is excited, but Kyle is feeling like the odd man out because no one is listening to his warnings about Theo.”

Plus, Mealor noted that Kyle’s wife, Lola (Sasha Calle), isn’t as supportive as Kyle would like her to be. The growing friendship between Theo and Lola seems to cloud her judgment when it comes to Kyle’s concerns over the situation.

“Kyle is thinking, ‘my wife will have my back,'” noted the actor.

After all, Theo has done some messed up stuff during his short time in Genoa City, including crashing their wedding. No matter how much Kyle has worked to get rid of Theo, he keeps pushing his way into Kyle and Lola’s orbit, and now he’s part of Kyle’s family. It’s nearly too much for Jack Abbott’s son to bear.

“He weaseled his way into Kyles life and now she’s defending him? Kyle feels like he’s not being heard and he doesn’t have an ally in this.”

Kyle finds himself tempted to throw a fit over the whole situation. Still, he’s afraid of pushing everybody away, especially since he’s feeling vulnerable about no having an ally amid all the family upheaval.

“There are some sacred things slipping through Kyle’s fingers, and he fears if he plays too strong of a hand, even more may slip away,” said Mealor.

Although Theo told both Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) that his dad passed away, The Inquisitr previously reported that the elder Vanderway shows up in Genoa City next Friday. However, it’s unclear if he appears in a flashback or if he’s somehow alive.