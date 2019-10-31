David Eason Calls Jenelle Evans ‘The Most Perfect Sight I’ve Ever Seen’ Just One Day Before Split News

Eason returned to social media after nearly a year.

David Eason has been off social media for nearly a year, but he recently regained access to his account and one of his first posts is an awkwardly-timed homage to his recently-estranged wife Jenelle Evans. On Wednesday, Eason posted an image to his Instagram account showing Jenelle walking with their 2-year-old daughter down a brick street.

“The most perfect sight I’ve ever seen!” he captioned the post.

The image shows Jenelle dressed in a white shirt tied in a knot at her waist and black leggings, with a black pair of shoes. She holds a drink in one hand and a backpack is slung over her arm. In front of her, Ensley walks while holding a stuffed animal. Commenting was turned off on the post, but over 6,000 people liked it.

But just one day later, Evans announced on Instagram that she had filed papers to begin the process of separating from her husband.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now. The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am,” she wrote. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans didn’t expand on why she decided to end their marriage of just over two years, but their relationship has been rocky from the start. Earlier this year, David admitted to shooting the family dog Nugget for biting Ensley. The news resulted in Evans’ removal from the MTV show Teen Mom 2. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple later lost custody of their children for a short time while CPS investigated the situation.

The family was reunited, but apparently things haven’t been going well, given that she reality TV star decided to put an end to their marriage.

Eason hasn’t commented on the news, and his Instagram account hasn’t been updated since he returned to the account yesterday. Eason’s last post prior to leaving social media also showed Evans. The former Teen Mom star wears brown leggings and a gray hoodie, and he captioned the post teasing her about her bottom.

Since returning, Eason has also been posting images of his business venture, which involves making knives.