WWE News: Seth Rollins Opens Up About Fans Turning On Him, Calls Them ‘Fickle’

Seth Rollins has faced a lot of criticism from the WWE Universe in recent weeks, and he shared his thoughts about it on the latest edition of the company’s own After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves.

As quoted by 411Mania, the current Universal Champion told Graves that he isn’t sure what’s changed from the days when he was a popular fan favorite, but he believes that wrestling is in a “weird” place at the moment.

“[It] happens with everything, it’s not just our industry. But you do something and it strikes a chord, and it’s almost like you’re doing the right thing — I don’t even know anymore. It’s a weird industry, dude. 2019, and I don’t know what wrestling looks like anymore.”

Graves then brought up the controversial finish to Rollins’ match against Bray Wyatt at Hell in a Cell earlier this month. That match saw the crowd turn on Rollins after he beat Wyatt down to retain his title by getting disqualified, but the audience made it clear that they wanted Wyatt to win.

According to Rollins, the fan base is “fickle” because he became the superstar they always wanted him to be, then turned on him as soon as he started succeeding.

“I was everybody’s favorite. But those same people that are panning Hell in a Cell and talking about how Seth Rollins is not cool are the same people who were clamoring for me to face Brock Lesnar going into WrestleMania.”

Rollins also compared his situation to that of Roman Reigns and John Cena. Both superstars were popular babyfaces before WWE they became polarizing after being pushed to the top. While Rollins admitted that the crowd’s current reaction upsets him, he believes that fans eventually find their favorite performers to be boring.

This isn’t the first time that Rollins hasn’t turned on the fans in recent months, which could be one of the many reasons why they’ve been critical of “The Architect.” As The Inquisitr previously reported, he believes that the WWE Universe spends too much time focusing on what they dislike, as opposed to highlighting the positives.

Now that Rollins is the subject of the fans’ vitriol, it would make sense for WWE to turn him heel. However, fans might have to wait a while before that happens. Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Sportskeeda reports that the company has no intention of changing his character any time soon.