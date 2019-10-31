‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Honors Boyfriend John Janssen With Sweet Instagram Tribute On His Birthday

The celebrity duo began dating earlier this year in July.

Shannon Beador is completely enamored with her new boyfriend, John Janssen.

It has been just over four months since the couple’s whirlwind romance began, which has included plenty of fun trips. In a recent Instagram update, the Real Housewives of Orange County star honored her partner with a sweet tribute post on his birthday, October 30.

“Happy happy birthday to the most thoughtful, compassionate, generous, caring, kind, and patient man that keeps me laughing and smiling!” Beador wrote in the caption of the post, which included a photo collage of the lovey-dovey celebrity couple.

In July, Beador took to Instagram to announce her relationship with Janssen. The news came just months after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband David Beador, who she initially parted ways with in late 2017. Since then, Janssen has been a regular feature on Beador’s Instagram page.

Recently, the duo enjoyed a trip to New York City for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Throughout their vacation to the Big Apple, Beador and Janssen posed for plenty of cute snaps. They also appeared to spend a lot of time with Beador’s friends in the area.

In Beador’s birthday post to Janssen, she made it clear that during her time with Janssen, she’s never been happier. Beador also revealed that she never realized the level of happiness, love, and support she feels with Janssen was even possible.

“Wishing you many blessings in the year ahead! 57 is going to rock sweetheart,” Beador wrote on her Instagram post.

In one of the collage photos included in Beador’s post, the couple is seen posing together at the Bravo Clubhouse — where Andy Cohen films his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live. In a different snap, Beador and Janssen appeared to be either hosting an event or participating in a karaoke session.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador and Janssen appeared to be headed toward marriage just weeks ago. However, it was rumored that some people were allegedly concerned about the possibility of Beador moving too quickly with Janssen.

“She is madly in love with John and the feeling is definitely mutual,” a source told Radar Online in August.

Loading...

“Shannon’s friends and co-stars are telling her to be careful because they don’t want her to get hurt again. No one wants to see her go through what she went through with David,” the anonymous insider added.

Beador was married to her ex-husband, David Beador, for 17 years before filing for divorce.

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, be sure to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.

New episodes air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo TV.