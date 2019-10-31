Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans With Striking Resemblance To Marilyn Monroe In Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner looks just like Marilyn Monroe in her brand-new Instagram photo. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went full bombshell in a gorgeous pink strapless satin dress with a large bow on the back for Halloween.

Kylie went all out for the glamorous costume, wearing Marilyn’s signature dress with a pair of long gloves, diamond earrings, bracelets, and a necklace to mimic the late actress’ iconic “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” look.

The reality star rocked a short platinum blond wig and Monroe’s iconic mole on her face, looking stunning in a full face of gorgeous makeup. Kylie donned darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and thick black eyeliner. She added to the look with pink eye shadow, matching blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a vivid shade of red on her lips.

Kylie looked away from the camera while hugging herself, showing off some skin with her exposed shoulders. She also flaunted her toned arms and tiny waist in the photo, which had her 149 million Instagram followers going wild.

Fans made short work of showing their appreciation for the photo, which earned over 1.3 million likes and nearly 7,000 comments in the span of just one hour.

“You definitely won Halloween this year,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post, adding a heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“You are the owner of Halloween,” another fan stated.

“Whaaa why is there hate? She nailed it,” another fan stated regarding all of the hateful comments left on the photo.

“I just wanna know how I can get this perfect,” a fourth comment read.

This has been a Halloween to remember for Kylie, who has sported multiple costumes throughout the month of October. In recent weeks, she’s been seen wearing a red wig and seashell bra while dressed up as Ariel from the Disney film The Little Mermaid. She’s also dressed as a Playboy bunny in a black satin bodysuit and ears.

Last year, Kylie also sported multiple costumes, dressing as a Fanta girl with her friends, and as Malibu Barbie in a box and a hot pink convertible. She also went scantily clad in some nude lingerie and white wings to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel with her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian, and mother Kendall Jenner.

It seems that Kylie Jenner has become one of Instagram’s Halloween queens, and fans have certainly come to expect some epic looks from the reality star.