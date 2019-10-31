Cosplay Model Meg Turney Turns Up The Heat In Tiny Bikini For ‘Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’-Inspired Post

Meg Turney took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 31, to prove that she is ready for Halloween. The model showed her loyal fans that she is a pro when it comes to putting together cosplays as she rocked a perfect rendition of the character Caveira, from the 2015 video game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

In the photos shared to the popular social media platform, Turney rocks different versions of the same costume. Her most recent post sees her posing outdoors at dusk as she rocks a shiny black two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classically cut triangle top with straps that tie up behind her neck. The top’s triangles are super tiny, which leave quite a bit of underboob on display.

Turney teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tie up on the side while sitting super-low on her frame. The style of the bottoms helps accentuate the model’s curves by contrasting her hips against her slender midsection.

For the costume, Turney also wore thigh-high black socks that feature striped details at the top. Completing her look, she also sported Caveira’s signature beret featuring a skull at the front. Turney painted her face white, with black shadows around the eyes, mouth, nose, and cheeks to impersonate the character.

All three photos she shared of her Caveira costume show her with the same makeup, beret, and braided hair. However, in the first shot she posted, Turney is wearing Caveira’s full military outfit. As she indicated in the post’s caption, she made the costume herself.

She shared another sexy post in which she wore a black lingerie set underneath a Caveira-decorated open shirt. The shiny lingerie consists of an underwire bra that puts her buxom physique in evidence.

All three posts were popular among her 662,000-plus Instagram followers. Her most recent post — the bikini one — has garnered more than 13,500 likes within just one hour of going live, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 100 comments to the photo, which will likely rack up a lot more interactions as the day progresses.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the cosplayer used this opportunity to engage with Turney, showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“Doesn’t leave much to the imagination. But then again it puts the imagination into overdrive,” one user wrote.

“[S]et the internet on fire!!” said another fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Oh lawd micro bikini meg,” a third fan raved.