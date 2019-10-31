Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Exposes Perky Derriere In Sexy Halloween Costume Inspired By WWE Star Sin Cara

The model sizzled in her Halloween costume.

On Wednesday, October 31, Suzy Cortez took to Instagram to show off her Halloween costume that was inspired by Mexican-American WWE star Jorge Arias, known in the ring as Sin Cara.

The winner of this year’s Miss BumBum pageant uploaded a total of six provocative Instagram posts for her 2 million followers to enjoy.

In each of the pictures, taken by Brazilian photographer, Davi Borges, the brunette bombshell posed on a beachrock overlooking the beautiful ocean.

Despite the fact that it was an overcast day, Suzy sizzled in a skimpy blue swimsuit, that left little to the imagination. She flaunted her toned midsection and long, lean legs in the revealing one-piece. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the beauty’s delicate tattoos on her rib cage and lower back.

The Brazilian model styled her hair in boxer braids and opted to wear minimal makeup, including subtle eyeshadow and nude lipstick, that enhanced her natural beauty.

Two of the pictures show Suzy wearing Sin Cara’s signature, blue-and-gold luchador mask.

Throughout the photo shoot, Suzy changed up her poses and expression. She first stood with her back arched and her hands over her head. While still standing, the model shifted positions by turning her body. For the final three photos, the beauty laid on her stomach, putting her famous derriere on full display. In one of the photos, she gazed seductively in the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

In each of the posts’ caption, Suzy explained that she enjoys watching WWE Espanol and wanted to pay tribute to Sin Cara by dressing up as him for Halloween.

Fans were floored by the photos and were quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While many simply left heart and fire emoji in the posts’ comments sections, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“The most beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“GODDESS,” wrote another, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Cute Halloween costume,” added another.

Loading...

“Dream on the beach,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Fortunately for enamored fans, Suzy isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. Earlier today, the model metaphorically drove fans wild by uploading a picture of herself in a tiny, yellow bikini on Instagram. The photo appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 8,000 likes.

To see more of Suzy, be sure to check out her Instagram account.