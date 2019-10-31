‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, October 31: Liam & Beth Spend Halloween With Steffy & Kelly

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 31 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will remember what he used to share with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The former couple will spend some quality time together on Halloween, per Highlight Hollywood.

While Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) seems to be focused on making Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) a part of her family, Liam’s full attention will be on the daughters that he already has. The IT specialist will make his way to the cliff house to celebrate Halloween with his favorite girls.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will take Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) with him to Steffy’s house so that the girls can spend time together as sisters. He previously promised Steffy that he would do everything in his power to make sure that Beth would remain a part of her life. It seems as if Liam will keep his word as he tries to keep his family together.

Of course, Steffy will be delighted to spend some quality time with the little girl that she raised as her own. In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful promo pics show that Liam, Steffy, Beth, and Kelly (Zoe Pennington) look very content as they spend the evening together. The two infants will also be dressed up for the occasion. Kelly will wear a bee costume, while Beth will wear a cow costume for her first Halloween.

When you try to make a family Halloween video, but someone just wants candy. ???? Happy Halloween from #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/7bDkmufEqg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 31, 2019

The soap opera also tease that Liam and Steffy will reconnect during the evening. Liam may also remember what it’s like to spend time with both his daughters and his former wife. He may even enjoy the fact that he has a woman’s undivided attention for a change.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers even hint that Liam may realize that he’s missing out on life with Steffy. He’s seen the pushy side of Hope and he’s made it clear that he’s not a fan of that sort of behavior.

But if Liam thinks that he can come waltzing back in to Steffy’s life, he has another thing coming. The Inquisitr reports that Liam will be shocked when he finds out that Steffy’s not waiting around for him. In fact, the Forrester Creations co-CEO is back in the dating game. This time around, she was not prepared to wait around for Liam to be available again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.