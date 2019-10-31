Ivanka Trump Evokes Thomas Jefferson To Defend Her Dad And Twitter Strongly Disagrees With Her

Ivanka Trump listens to a speech.
Alexandra Beier / Getty Images
BuzzWorthy

Ivanka Trump is evoking the words of Founding Father Thomas Jefferson in defense of her dad, and Twitter isn’t having it.

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to post a quote from America’s third president about facing persecution from enemies. Taking a passage from a letter to Jefferson’s daughter, Martha, that reflects on his time in Washington, D.C., Ivanka quoted the president’s memory of being “surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.”

In case the reference wasn’t clear enough to her Twitter followers, Ivanka added, “Some things never change, dad!”

Ivanka’s tweet came just as the House of Representatives was voting to approve the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, shifting the fast-moving impeachment probe to a new phase that will give the American public a chance to see the evidence that has been collected. The vote authorized the start of public hearings and lays the groundwork for the Judiciary Committee to move forward. The measure passed by a vote of 232 to 196.

Ivanka Trump’s tweet attracted some viral attention from plenty of critics who did not believe that Donald Trump should garner any kind of comparison to one of America’s Founding Fathers.

Others noted that America’s Founding Fathers seemed to put specific measures in place to prevent any president from acting the way Trump has been acting. This includes the creation of the impeachment process that Trump now faces.

Ivanka Trump was one of a number of close allies to Donald Trump speaking out against the impeachment vote on Thursday. As The Hill noted, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham put out a statement claiming that Democrats have an “unhinged obsession” with impeachment, and Donald Trump himself took to Twitter to call it the “Greatest Witch Hunt” in America’s history. Ivanka herself rarely joined in on her father’s attacks of political unfairness, and had remained mostly quiet about the impeachment proceedings to date.

Republicans, who had been claiming that Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry have shut them out of the process, calling for a formal vote to launch the impeachment proceedings and saying that meetings should not take place in secret. However, no Republicans voted in favor of Thursday’s measure that formally launched the probe and set the rules for public hearings.