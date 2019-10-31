Kim Kardashian’s ‘Legally Blonde’ Halloween Costume Gets Rave Reviews From Fans

Kim Kardashian decided to dress up as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde for Halloween this year, and fans are loving it.

The reality TV superstar revealed the transformation on Thursday via her Instagram page with a series of photos. In one of the photos, she wears a blond wig and pink satin dress. She paired the look with pink sunglasses and a large black handbag with a tiny dog peeking out of it.

In the others, she’s flaunting her voluptuous figure in a shiny green string bikini with her hair in a high ponytail.

In the comments, fans raved over the photo.

“YEAH, U KILLED IT,” one fan wrote.

“Omg YES,” another fan gushed.

“A true inspiration,” a third person wrote.

” I mean she bent & SNAPPPEEEDDDD on this look,” a fourth fan added, quoting an iconic line from the movie.

As of this writing, Kim’s photo series has accumulated more than 1.2 million likes and over 10,000 comments.

But, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t stop there. In a follow-up post, she recreated Elle Woods’ Harvard application video, a campy performance that Kim pulls off effortlessly.

“As president of my sorority, I’m skilled at commanding the attention of a room about some very important issues,” she says at one point in the clip as she addresses a board room. “It has come to my attention that the maintenance staff is switching our toilet paper from Charmin to generic. All those opposed to chafing, say ‘I.'”

The video has racked up more than 2 million views and over 30,000 comments.

Kim didn’t explain why she chose to dress up as Elle Woods this year, but it’s easy to see why she would. She has a lot in common with the character.

Earlier this year, Kim announced that she’s working towards becoming a lawyer. She isn’t in law school, but is doing an apprenticeship at a law firm to earn her credentials, an avenue that California law allows.

Many derided her decision, seemingly because she’s best known for being a reality TV star and a sex symbol. Just like Elle Woods, who was also mocked for pursuing a career as an attorney, Kim is defying societal expectations of her.

“One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane,'” she wrote in an Instagram caption, as reported by CNN. “I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am.”