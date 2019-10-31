Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Scrambles For Answers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 1 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will find herself in a tight position. While she was convinced that her plot to win Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) would work, she will find herself in a bind, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope so badly wants to be a mother to Douglas that she concocted a plan which she believed would allow her to be a part of his life. Since Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) refused to sign the documents which would allow her to legally adopt Douglas, she has decided to exploit his feelings for her. Hope knows that the designer has always been obsessed with her and she hopes to convince him that they can co-parent together.

As The Inquisitr reports, Hope will attend the Halloween soiree dressed as a cowgirl. Douglas and Thomas will enjoy her undivided attention as they don’t have to compete with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) who have joined Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) at her home. Hope will turn up the charm to try and play into Thomas’ dream of them being a family. She knows that Thomas still dreams that they will one day have a future together.

Despite the disapproval of Brooke and Liam, Hope dons a costume and attends the Halloween party in an attempt to get Thomas to sign adoption papers today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/OyzUwgTur8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 31, 2019

Hope’s plot will backfire when Thomas and Douglas corner her. Father and son love spending time with Hope and they will enjoy their evening together. However, Douglas will ask his “Mommy Hope” a question that will leave her scurrying for an answer. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he and Thomas want to know if they have a future together.

The soap opera spoilers state that Hope won’t know what to say. She doesn’t want to lie to the little boy since he has been through so much already, yet she also doesn’t want Thomas to know that she has been leading him on. She definitely wants a future with Douglas but doesn’t want his daddy to be in the picture as well.

Hope will need to phrase her answer so that Douglas knows that she will always be there for him and at the same time she needs to be vague enough to let Thomas think that he stands a chance with her. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thomas may need a more solid promise from the girl of his dreams.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.