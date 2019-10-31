Jenelle Evans Files For Divorce From Husband David Eason: ‘That’s What Is Best’

Jenelle Evans has officially filed for divorce from her husband David Eason. The former Teen Mom 2 star reportedly made the decision to end her marriage to David after he basically killed her reality TV career and caused multiple other issues in her life.

TMZ reports that Jenelle confirmed the divorce filing to them in a statement, revealing that she believes splitting with David will be the best thing for her family and her career.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” Evans told the outlet.

Jenelle didn’t reveal if any specific event caused her to want to pull the plug on the marriage, but she did tell the publication that she is looking out for her kids, and believes that she’ll never have a career as long as she’s linked to David.

Since Evans needs to provide for the three children — Jace, whom she shares with former boyfriend Andrew Lewis, Kaiser, who is the son of her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, who is her only child with David, it seems she may be putting her career first by divorcing Eason.

Earlier this year, the couple made headlines when David reportedly shot and killed the family’s pet dog, Nugget, for allegedly snapping at the couple’s young daughter. The news outraged fans and ultimately caused MTV to fire Jenelle from Teen Mom 2. (David had previously been fired for making homophobic comments on Twitter.)

CPS also got involved due to the incident and removed the children from the home. After a custody hearing the kids were placed back into the care of David and Jenelle.

Now, Evans claims that she’s doing fine despite the end of her marriage, and that the children are also good following the filing.

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon,” Jenelle stated.

After the news was revealed, Evans took to her Instagram account to share another statement about the divorce, revealing that the time away from reality TV has been huge for her, and has made her realize that she needs to make some very big life changes, which she plans on doing right now by distancing herself from David. She also claimed that all she just wants is for herself and her children to be happy.

Loading...

Evans shut the comments off on the post containing the statement, but since many Teen Mom fans have been vocal about wanting Jenelle and David to split in the past, the consensus will likely be that Evans is making a good decision ending the relationship.

David Eason has yet to speak out on the divorce, but Us Weekly reports that just one day before Jenelle Evans filed the divorce papers he posted a photo of his wife on Instagram, and called her “perfect” in the caption.