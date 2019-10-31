Veteran Fox News Reporter Leaves Network For Job At CBS, Where ‘Facts Matter’

Chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge, who has been with Fox News since 1996, exited the network after her contract expired over the summer.

On the heels of the departure of daytime anchor Shepard Smith, long-time Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge — considered one of the founding members of the network since its inception in 1996 — announced her exit from the cable news giant on Thursday.

According to CNN, Herridge, Fox News’ chief intelligence correspondent, who was based out the the network’s Washington D.C. newsroom, will start a new journey in her distinguished journalism career at rival network CBS after her contract at Fox News expired over the summer.

Reportedly, Herridge was in talks with CBS as her contract was set to expire earlier this year. An anonymous source reportedly revealed to CNN that Fox News executives wanted her to stay on.

In a statement, the veteran reporter thanked the head of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, “for the opportunity to cover the most impactful stories of the last 23 years, most recently the Special Counsel report and impeachment inquiry. I have received great personal satisfaction from mentoring the next generation of reporters and producers and sharing my journalistic values — that facts matter and enterprise reporting will always win the day.”

But in another statement, released by CBS announcing their new hire, Herridge was quoted as saying what some in the industry interpreted as a subtle dig at Fox News.

“CBS News has always placed a premium on enterprise journalism and powerful investigations,” Herridge said. “I feel privileged to join a team where facts and storytelling will always matter.”

CBS also announced that Herridge will begin her reporting duties in November and indicated that she’ll essentially be covering the same beat as she did at Fox News.

“She will report original investigations and cover national security and intelligence matters that impact the country,” the CBS statement read.

JUST IN – Fox News’ Catherine Herridge is joining CBS news as senior investigative correspondent. Herridge is a highly-respected reporter from the hard news side of Fox. She just won an award from the Congressional media of honor society. pic.twitter.com/12IXdbhqID — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) October 31, 2019

She was praised by veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace for her work with the network, commending her for her breaking news coverage on some of today’s most important issues.

Herridge is known for her deep contacts in U.S. intelligence and military circles, which often gives her an edge on developing news related to national security.

Jay Wallace, president of Fox News, also applauded Herridge for her work and wished her success in her new endeavor.

As of this writing, President Donald Trump hasn’t commented on Herridge’s departure from the network. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump took several jabs at departing anchor Shepard Smith earlier in October, suggesting he exited the network because of bad ratings, even though the anchor consistently trumped his rivals’ ratings in his daytime slot.