‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Slammed As ‘Shady’ By Kelly Dodd, And As ‘Crazy’ By Brandi Glanville

The ladies appeared on Tuesday's 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Kelly Dodd and Brandi Glanville aren’t fans of Dodd’s Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge.

During the October 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Dodd and Glanville responded to Andy Cohen’s thoughts about Judge potentially joining the cast of Big Brother.

After the late-night talk show host and creator of the Real Housewives franchise suggested that Judge would be a good fit for the reality series because she can navigate well and “play the game,” Dodd slammed her co-star as “shady” as the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member added that Judge was “crazy.”

“Oh yeah, she’s shady as f**k. She’ll win!” Dodd told Cohen.

“B***h is crazy,” Glanville added.

According to the women, who feuded with Judge earlier this year after Judge compared the two of them in a negative way, Judge would be the perfect cast member for Big Brother.

As the Watch What Happens Live episode continued, Dodd and Glanville, who are real-life friends, suggested that a spinoff featuring the two of them would be a great idea.

When Glanville was asked by a curious caller what the series would be called, and what they would be doing, she replied, “‘Dumb and Dumber.’ And we would do a lot of men.”

“I think it would be more like ‘Thelma and Louise,'” added Dodd.

No matter what the series would entail, Glanville was sure that she and Dodd would be up to no good and even suspected the two of them would end up in jail.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, things between Dodd and Judge took a turn for the worse during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14. During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Judge opened up about her on-screen drama with Dodd and labeled her a “liar” before suggesting that she actually plotted to prevent a reconciliation between her and Gunvalson from happening.

“I feel like Kelly Dodd was in my ear telling me, like, Vicki did horrible things to you,” Judge said while attending OK! Magazine‘s New York Fashion Week Party in September. “She kept reminding me of it.”

Although Dodd and Judge started off as friends on Season 14, they are no longer speaking and Judge has grown close to Gunvalson.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, including Judge, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.