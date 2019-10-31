UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Flaunts Curves In Sheer Black Fringed Top In Happy Halloween Instagram Post

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer was all smiles today as she took to Instagram to share a series of sexy pictures of herself dressed up as a famous artist. In the post, the model also wishes her one million followers on the popular social media platform a Happy Halloween.

In the post, which contains two pictures, Palmer wears a sheer black cropped tank top with a long fringe on the bottom. The sheer top reveals a lacy black bralette that Palmer has on underneath, and it provides fans a glimpse of her generous cleavage. The UFC ring girl pairs the tops with tight black pants, which stopped just below her navel. Palmer wears her highlighted blonde hair in a braid wrapped around her head and softly curled tendrils framing her face.

The model accessorizes the look with a crown created of red roses, yellow daisies, and orange carnations that resembled a popular filter. The colorful bouquet sits atop her head. Around her neck, she wears a simple black choker and several other gold chains of varying lengths. Dangly earrings hang from her ears, and a simple gold bracelet adorns her wrist. Palmer’s eyes feature shimmery eyeshadow, heavy black winged eyeliner, and a generous coating of mascara. Her face is artfully highlighted with makeup that makes her glow. On her lips, the model wears bright red lipstick.

In the first image, the octagon girl looks off over her shoulder to the side with one hand touching the gray brick wall, and she wears a slightly open-mouthed smile. In the second, Palmer faces the camera, and she smiles.

In her caption, Palmer wished her followers happy Halloween and tagged it with Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, indicating that is who she’s dressed up as this year. The artist’s fans appreciated the post with more than 5,100 hitting the “like” button in around an hour. Plus, dozens also left comments praising the model’s sexy and creative Halloween look.

“Beautiful smile, have a wonderful Halloween,” praised one follower who also shared put several fire emoji at the end of his reply.

“With you, it’s always a happy Halloween,” another pleased fan noted.

Loading...

“You can come and scare me anytime, absolutely gorgeous xx,” replied a third.

“Hey, wishing you a very happy Halloween… You look stunning in the pictures,” a fourth fan wrote, including multiple fire and heart eye emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Palmer posed in her art studio and teased her followers by unbuttoning her button fly jeans.