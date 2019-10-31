‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Sizzles In Revealing ‘Captain America’ Inspired Costume

The professional DJ sizzled in her Halloween costume.

On Thursday, October 31, the “World’s Sexiest DJ” Nata Lee shared a sizzling snap of her Halloween costume for her 2.2 million followers to enjoy.

The Instagram picture, taken by photographer Alexander Mavrin, shows the blonde bombshell standing against a white backdrop. She saluted as she gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

Nata wore a Captain America inspired costume from the clothing company, Fashion Nova. The revealing, spantex outfit consisted of a metallic red, white, and blue long sleeve crop top and matching high-rise bottoms. The beauty flaunted her flawless figure in the skintight ensemble, that put her toned abs and long, lean legs on full display.

The stunner styled her hair in a side part and opted to wear minimal makeup, that included peach blush and nude lip gloss, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, Nata made sure to mention that the post was an advertisement for Fashion Nova. She also requested fans to leave suggestions for what she should be next year in the comments section.

Many of Nata’s admirers were quick to express their opinions on the matter. Popular picks included Harley Quinn, Jessica Rabbit, Catwoman, and Barbie.

Some also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Looking gorgeous… as for next year… regardless of what you wear even if you try to be wicked and scary… you will always look hot & sexy!” gushed an admirer, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” wrote a different commenter.

“That is one sexy woman in a sexy costume,” added another.

A handful of followers, however, did comment that they found it unusual a Russian model would choose to wear a Captain America costume.

“This looks very Captain America of you, are you sure you’re Russian?” asked a fan.

The professional DJ has not yet responded to the comments.

Loading...

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it has already racked up more than 100,000 likes.

Nata seems to be a fan of All Hallow’s Eve. Earlier this week, the Instagram influencer uploaded pictures of herself posing in front of a table adorned with Halloween decorations. In the Instagram photos, Nata sizzled in a lacy black bra and matching underwear. The stunner faced away from the camera, showing off her perky derriere. The provocative post has been liked over 212,000 times.

To see more of Nata, be sure to check out her Instagram account.