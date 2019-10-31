Demi Rose Goes Topless In Bed To Showcase The Aftermath Of Her Elaborate Halloween Costume

Demi Rose Mawby went topless on social media on Thursday to show off the damage that her Halloween costume caused to her body. The British bombshell reveals that her shoulders were wounded due to the elaborate ensembles she’s been sporting during the spooky season.

In the sexy snap, which Demi Rose posted to her Instagram story, the model is seen going completely naked from the waist up as she laid on a bed and showed fans the cuts on her shoulders from one of her costumes.

“Halloween costume aftermath. Cut shoulders,” Demi captioned the snap as she rested on top of a white sheet with a pink flower design. She also had a tan towel under her hips.

Mawby’s ample cleavage and bronzed skin is clearly seen in the snapshot, but her gorgeous face and long dark brown hair are not visible in the photo. However, Demi wasn’t totally nude in the picture. She sported a pair of skintight, dark gray joggers with a pocket on her backside. The form-fitting sweatpants showcased Demi’s curvy booty, tiny waist, and long, lean legs.

Not much is seen in the background of the photo but a bright, white wall, a matching white dresser, and a wooden door.

Demi rocked an array of Halloween costumes this year, including a sexy devil in a blue dress look with in bedazzled corset lingerie with black horns and another devil-inspired costume where she went topless in a red wig with flowers and a horn on her head and fake blood and sores down the side of her body.

However, it may have been her skimpy mirror bodysuit with diamond encrusted shoulders that caused the cuts. Demi added to that look with a mirrored thong and racy black fishnet tights. She accessorized by sporting a matching metallic purse and headpiece, as well as sparkling silver knee-high boots.

“Demi who just shut down Instagram,” one social media user wrote in the comments section of the Instagram photo of the model sporting the stunning look.

“Body envy for the rest of my life,” another fan gushed over Mawby.

“Woow i love this outfit, one admirer wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji and a smiley face with it’s tongue sticking out.

“An amazing girl with a golden soul,” another comment on the platform read.

Demi Rose Mawby is obviously a fan of Halloween, and went all out for the looks she wore to celebrate the holiday.