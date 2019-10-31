‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Claims She’s ‘Absolutely Not’ An Instigator, Slams Co-Stars For Spreading Rumors

Kelly Dodd refuted Andy Cohen's claims on Tuesday night.

Kelly Dodd doesn’t believe she’s responsible for the ongoing drama between her and her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Midway through the 14th season of the Bravo TV reality series, Dodd appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where host Andy Cohen accepted a call from a fan who wanted to know why Dodd had been targeted so much by her cast mates.

“We give them a reaction,” Kelly explained, also speaking for fellow guest Brandi Glanville, who previously appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Throughout the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Dodd has been seen in a number of verbal disputes with her co-stars and even hit a couple of her fellow cast mates in the head. As fans saw weeks ago, Dodd hit Shannon Beador on the head with a mallet during a cast trip to Arizona, leading her to seek medical attention, and later slapped Gina Kirschenheiter on the head for suggesting she shouldn’t have done so.

Although Dodd has looked to be the aggressor to some, including Cohen, Dodd denied Cohen’s claims of being an instigator during Tuesday’s show.

“I do not. I absolutely do not,” Dodd said when asked if she felt she instigated the cast.

“I don’t start the fights. They start the rumors. They start all these things with me. I’m reactionary. That’s it. But I don’t start rumors. They take a little thing and they spin it,” she explained.

At that point, Dodd said on Watch What Happens Live that when it came to her comment about wanting to attend Vicki Gunvalson’s funeral, rather than her birthday party, the statement was meant as a joke. However, according to Dodd, her co-stars took the comment literal and began suggesting that she actually wanted Gunvalson to die.

Looking back on the drama she’s faced with her co-stars, Dodd wishes she never gave the cast the reactions they were looking for.

“I just react and I’m an idiot for doing it,” she admitted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd defended her funeral comment to Cohen during Tuesday’s show by suggesting that it was actually sweet of her to want to attend Gunvalson’s funeral before labeling Gunvalson as a “pig.”

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.