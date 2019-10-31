American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Sizzles In Skintight Leggings As She Cradles A Black Cat For New Photo

Rachel Cook took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 30, to post a new photo that is Halloween-perfect. The American Playboy bombshell went to the popular social media app to share a cute snapshot in which she shows off her enviable figure while cradling a black kitty that is nothing but good luck.

The photo sees Cook is posing on a balcony in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she added to her post indicates. The model is rocking a dark gray crop top featuring long sleeves, and textured details that give it a little wintery vibe. Cook is wearing the cuffs of her sleeves rolled up, adding a casual, yet sophisticated touch to her outfit. The top reaches down to her upper stomach, leaving most of her toned abs exposed.

Cook teamed her crop top with a pair of skintight yoga pants in a lighter shade of gray. The leggings sit low on her frame, showcasing her toned stomach, while hugging her lower body closely. The tight fit of her pants help to accentuate Cook’s strong hips, as they contrast with her slender midsection.

Cook is standing with one leg slightly propped in front of the other, in a pose that further highlights the curves of her lower body, particularly her booty.

Meanwhile, Cook is holding the cat against her chest. The kitty’s head is in front of her mouth as she looks at the camera from between its ears. The model is wearing her brown hair in a slight side part and styled down. Her straight strands fall over her shoulders, while a few hairs fly above her head with her wind.

Cook appears to be wearing a touch of mascara, though her makeup is otherwise very neutral as she embraces her natural beauty for the shot.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Cook shared with her 2.6 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 88,000 likes in under a day of being posted. Within the same time period, the photo also raked in upwards of 530 comments, proving to be a popular post.

Loading...

Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the photo, showering Cook with compliments and emoji.

“Binx from hoc[u]s poc[u]s,” one user chimed in, referring to the black cat featured in the 1993 film.

“Adorable kitty,” said another user, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Omg so cute!” a third fan raved.