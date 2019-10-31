Rihanna Sizzles Black Lingerie From Savage x Fenty And Fans Are Going Wild

Rihanna has shared a new promotional photo for her lingerie line Savage x Fenty and her Instagram followers can’t get enough of it.

In the photo, the Barbadian pop superstar is lounging on an opulent looking pink sofa as she wears a bra and panty set with sheer stockings. Those stockings have the name of the brand emblazoned on them in an elegant cursive font that’s hard to miss on the leg that the singer dangles off the edge of the couch. Rihanna wears her hair up in the image but leaves two tendrils out to frame her face. Her accessories are as sparkly as the golden curtain behind her, as she opted to wear jeweled earrings and necklaces.

In the comments, fans seemed entranced by the photo.

“Baby, I want HER for Christmas PLEASE,” one fan wrote.

“Love u, biggest fan, follow me back,” another gushed.

Others seemed particularly captivated by Rihanna’s stockings.

“Okay, I need those tights!” a third Instagram user said.

“But is the hosiery for sale? Because… a fourth commented.

In the caption, Rihanna revealed that she was promoting something new from Savage X Fenty.

“This holiday season, ya girl is comin’ all the way through! I’m sharing my very own stylist with you so you BETTER. GET. READY,” she wrote.

Rihanna went on to say that she had collaborated with her stylist Jahleel Weaver to create special VIP boxes, “one for each of your Savage moods.”

This is hardly the first time that Rihanna has promoted her lingerie line on her Instagram page. In a previous post, she rocked a nude bra with a sassy, colorful print all over it. The photo was meant to promote pieces that were featured in the Savage x Fenty fashion show in September. That star-studded showcase of her designs at the Barclays Center in New York has earned the brand positive comparisons to Victoria’s Secret.

Although many of the comments on Rihanna’s most recent post were about how great she looks in the photo, more than a few fans still used it to clamor for her elusive ninth album. The singer has long claimed that she would release the project in 2019, but with two months left in the year, it seems that her followers are getting more worried about it.

But Rihanna reiterated that she’d been working on new music in her October cover interview with Vogue Magazine. During the chat, she confirmed that the project will be a reggae-infused album.

“It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks,” she said.

To keep up with Rihanna’s updates, be sure to follow her on Instagram.