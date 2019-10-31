Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade And Isabella Rose Could Face Charges In College Admissions Scandal

At this point, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade haven’t been charged in connection with their parents’ role in the college admissions scandal, but that could all change, according to one legal expert. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani weighed in on the case with People, saying that prosecutors could charge the two as defendants as they seek to put pressure on Loughlin.

Oliva Jade, who is 20, and Isabella Rose, who is 21, could likely be called to testify against their parents. But the government wants to put pressure on individuals who didn’t take a plea deal, as Felicity Huffman did, and prosecutors may target the two women as a result.

“At a minimum the daughters will be witnesses in a trial against their parents, but they could also be charged as defendants,” Rahmani said.

The former federal prosecutor also said that Lori and Mossimo are opening their kids up to charges because they refused to take a plea deal.

“The government has made it clear that they are going to keep increasing pressure on both Lori and Mossimo,” Rahmani said. “By not pleading, Loughlin and Giannulli are exposing their children to being charged.”

A source close to the couple says that Loughlin would never let that happen, though. They said that the 55-year-old would take the fall before she would let her kids be in the crosshairs.

“If Lori had any indication that the girls were at risk, she’d want to plead guilty – even though she believes that she did nothing wrong. She is not going to let them spend time in jail for something that they didn’t do,” the source said.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of conspiracy to commit bribery, a new charge that was added on October 22 to the previous charges of money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. If they are found guilty, they could face up to 40 years in prison.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli maintain their innocence, and the Full House star says that she feels like she is being made a scapegoat in the scandal, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The actress has said that she thinks she is being made an example as one of the more famous individuals indicted in the situation.

One source said that the couple feels as though they are David battling Goliath as they are facing the power of the federal government in trying to prove that they’re innocent.