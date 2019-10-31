NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Confirms Draymond Green’s Role In His Decision To Leave Warriors In Free Agency

After failing to win their third consecutive NBA championship title, the Golden State Warriors took another huge blow in the 2019 NBA offseason when they failed to re-sign Kevin Durant in free agency. Despite strong efforts from the Warriors’ front office to convince him to stay, Durant still ended up leaving Golden State to team up with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets. Durant’s departure had been filled with controversies with people creating various speculations regarding the main reason why he left the Warriors.

Months after officially signing with the Nets, Kevin Durant finally decided to break his silence and address the rumors surrounding his free agency decision. In a recent appearance on The Boardroom, via Youtube, Durant admitted that his altercation with Draymond Green during the 2018-19 NBA season played a major role in his decision to leave the Warriors in the 2019 NBA offseason.

“A little bit, yeah. For sure,” Durant told ESPN‘s Stephen A. Smith, as quoted by The Big Lead. “I mean, when your teammate talk to you that way, you think about it a bit, but you know… Like I said, we talked about it, but definitely, for sure. I’m not gonna lie about it.”

The big fight between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green happened during one of their games against the Los Angeles Clippers last season. During their heated exchange, Green repeatedly called Durant a “b–ch” and reminded him that they managed to win an NBA championship title even without him on their roster. It didn’t take long before Green and Durant mended fences, but the words the came out of Draymond’s mouth were indeed hard to forget for KD.

As of now, Kevin Durant doesn’t seem to have any regret with his decision to leave the Warriors for the Nets. From being a mediocre team, the arrival of Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan have turned the Nets into a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, Nets’ fans won’t be seeing Durant on the court anytime soon as he is expected to spend the entirety of the 2019-20 NBA season recovering from an injury.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green and the Warriors are currently facing an unfamiliar situation. Since they lost Kevin Durant, the Warriors are no longer considered as a team to fear in the Western Conference. The Warriors are off to a bad start, losing three of their first four games in the 2019-20 NBA season. To make things more complicated, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently suffered a broken left hand after colliding with Aron Baynes during their game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.