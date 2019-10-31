Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Pulls Down Her Neon Yellow Bikini To Expose Her Tan Lines

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez showed off her curves by tugging down her neon yellow bikini in her latest Instagram update on Thursday.

The model stunned while rocking the tiny two-piece while she posed seductively for the camera. Suzy hooked her thumb into the brightly colored bikini bottoms and pulled them down to expose her tan lines.

The suit’s top flashed Cortez’s ample cleavage, while also flaunting her tiny waist and impressively toned abs. Suzy’s long, lean legs were also on full display in the photograph, as was her famous booty.

Cortez wore a clear rain coat over top of the bikini, pulling the hood up to cover her long, dark hair. Suzy’s raven locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her chest and shoulders all the way to her waist.

The pageant winner placed the arm that wasn’t pulling down her bikini over top of her head, and looked away from the camera in the sexy post. Suzy also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap, donning darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, and dark pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on he cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam style.

Suzy stood in some murky water as multiple trees and other green foliage could be seen in the background behind her.

Of course, Cortez’s over 2 million followers loved the bikini snap, and showed their appreciation for the snap by liking it over 5,000 times and leaving 70 comments in the first hour after it was posted.

“So beautiful,” one of Suzy’s Instagram users wrote in the comments section of the racy post.

“Hey gorgeous,” another fan stated.

“Always perfect,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“Gorgeous,” another adoring admirer gushed over the Brazilian beauty.

Meanwhile, it seems that Suzy has no problem showing off her flawless, fit figure in public. The Playboy model often posts bikini snaps on her social media account, including a recent snap where she rolled around on the beach and got dirty in a tiny string two-piece.

In the photo, Suzy Cortez wore her hair parted down the middle and braided into pigtails that fell around her shoulders while she posed on her knees with her backside in the air as she dug her hands into the sand and showed off her dirty skin from laying on the beach as a gorgeous ocean scene is visible behind her.