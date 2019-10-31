Florida School Principal Who Said He ‘Couldn’t Confirm’ The Holocaust As A ‘Factual Event’ Got Fired

William Latson made the controversial statement in April 2018; it took 16 months to fire him.

A Florida high school principal has been officially fired, 16 months after he sent an email to a parent saying that he “couldn’t confirm” that the Holocaust was a “factual event,” CNN reports.

Back in 2018 William Latson made the national news after a parent complained about an email she had received from him. The parent had emailed Latson, at the time the principal at Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton, to ask about how the district handles teaching the Holocaust in its curriculum.

Latson’s response was brought to the attention of his superiors in the school district.

“I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee… Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened. And you have your thoughts, but we are a public school and not all of our parents have the same beliefs,” Latson said at the time.

The school district, for its part, re-iterated that “the District’s curriculum is based on historical fact.”

Months later, as CNN reported at the time, the district re-assigned Latson.

Latson then attempted to portray his comments as something other than what they were portrayed as. In a message to Spanish River staff, he called in “unfortunate” that someone could make a “false statement” and that it could have credibility.

Further, in a statement to a local newspaper, Latson stated that he regretted his choice of words and that he did not intend to stand in the way of the district teaching “about the atrocities of the Holocaust.”

In a 5-2 decision, the PBC School Board voted to terminate former Spanish River High School principal William Latson. Latson was reassigned after his controversial comments about the Holocaust surfaced in July, but the district didn't officially cut ties until today. More at 11 pic.twitter.com/9Rs0tAC1XE — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) October 31, 2019

At Wednesday’s school board meeting, the board voted 5-2 to terminate Watson’s employment, effective November 21.

Why it took Latson’s superiors over a year and a half to fire him is not clear. Efrem Goldberg, a local rabbi, called it “outrageous” that Latson was able to receive a salary for 16 months after he’d made the remarks.

“He should have been terminated immediately. The fact that he has had a paid vacation on the tax payers is outrageous,” Goldberg tweeted.

Holocaust Denial and Antisemitism

Denying that the Holocaust is real, or advocating the belief that its atrocities were exaggerated, is a form of antisemitism, according to The Southern Poverty Law Center. Under the guise of “historical research,” groups promoting this form of thought seek to legitimize the Nazi regime as and its “national socialism” to make it appeal to a broader audience, while at the same time minimizing the suffering of the millions of Jews victimized by the event.