Joy Behar & Meghan McCain Win Halloween With Creepy Twin Costumes On ‘The View’

The View stars Joy Behar and Meghan McCain have won Halloween with creepy costumes from the horror film The Shining, posing alongside fellow panelist Sunny Hostin in a post that McCain shared to Instagram.

Behar and McCain posed as the Grady sisters, who terrorized little Danny Torrance in the 1980s film The Shining, posing with Sunny Hostin who dressed as the clown from Stephen King’s It.

Also portraying characters from Stephen King’s films were Whoopi Goldberg as Church the cat from Pet Sematary and Abby Huntsman, who dressed as the lead character of Carrie from the Stephen King film of the same name.

Fans were taken aback by the striking costumes and relayed their feelings regarding the cast’s Halloween fun on Instagram.

“This is legit the most bada** Halloween you have ever done!” said one fan of a post the show shared of the entire cast seated together at their Hot Topics table.

“The View always goes all out for Halloween. Love It!!!!” said another viewer of the show.

“Yesss, awesome costumes. All look great!” said yet another fan.

The View has embraced a tradition of embracing the creepy holiday, with the women genuinely seeming to enjoy the frivolity after days spending their time debating the hot topics of the day.

The daily talk series opened up with a short movie where Huntsman is seen getting into the vintage red car from King’s 1983 novel, Christine. Behar’s beloved puppy Bernie is also seen “attacking” Hostin in the studio as Cujo. Hostin runs to get Behar, who is depicting Kathy Bates’ character in Misery, with the character once played by James Caan now portrayed by Anthony Scarmucci.

Meghan McCain the ax chops her way into Goldberg’s dressing room door, a la The Shining, and states, “I get it, we’re doing Stephen King, let’s start the show.”

The theme of the Halloween show seemed to be a nod to series moderator Whoopi Goldberg’s new role as 108-year-old Mother Abagail in a new adaptation of the Stephen King film The Stand, which will air on CBS All Access. Goldberg is currently filming the role right now.

Oprah Magazine reported that the film is based on King’s novel, and tells the story of an epidemic that wipes out 99 percent of the population. The 10-episode series also stars Big Little Lies’s Alexander Skarsgard.

Loading...

In an ironic twist, Hostin dressing as Pennywise, the creepy clown from It, is in stark contrast from a moment depicted on the show in September of this year, when the lawyer and former federal prosecutor was terrorized on set by the character, who ran at her while Goldberg announced she was working on the King film.

The Inquisitr recently reported that The View star Meghan McCain opened up to Good Morning America on October 30 about how she has dealt with a miscarriage that happened earlier this year. McCain’s heartfelt admission took many viewers by surprise, who applauded her for shining a light on a difficult subject outside of her The View hosting duties.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.