‘Playboy’ Model Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Perky Derrière In Barely-There Bunny Costume

Ana Cheri reminded her hoards of fans why she was once a Playboy Playmate in her latest post, which had her showing off her bare booty in a strappy bunny costume.

The sexy post showed Ana from behind standing at the top of a staircase with her hands on a rail. The camera captured her as she turned to look at something off in the distance — an angle that showed her pretty face as well as her perky booty.

The costume she wore consisted of very little — a lacy bra and a pair of string panties that had a white pompom attached on the back. The panties also featured a sexy strap that went along the side of and underneath her cheeks, adding a sexy vibe to the look. Ana also wore a pair of lace bunny ears on her head to complete the costume.

The photo was taken from below Ana’s waist, making her rear end the main focal point of the snap. Also on display was Ana’s bronze skin, smooth back and the tops of her toned thighs.

Ana went with a heavy glam makeup look that included expertly sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, contoured cheeks and a deep red color on her lips. She wore her hair down in loose waves and added bit of bling to the look with gold bracelets.

In the post’s caption, Ana wished her followers a happy Halloween and also mentioned that she still had some autographed copies from her 2015 Playboy issue as well as some signed headshots from a photoshoot with the magazine.

The post was a smash hit. Within an hour of going live, the post raked in over 100,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments.

Her followers raved over the shot. One of those followers happened to be her husband, Ben Moreland.

“Trick or treat?” he asked.

“Treat,” she replied with a smiling devil emoji.

Other fans raved over the costume, with many leaving behind fire emoji. Some followers found words to express how how they felt about the snap.

“Omg I can die happy,” joked one follower.

“Best costume I’ve seen today,” said another admirer.

Ana has delighted her fans with several costumes this month. She showed off her body in a sexy belly dancer costume earlier this week. Her dark angel costume also drove her fans into a frenzy.

