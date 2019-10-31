Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Rocks Plunging Black Lingerie In Flower-Filled Snap

Josephine Skriver‘s latest Instagram post is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

On Wednesday, October 30, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed her fans with a steamy new photo that brought some serious heat to her page. In the shot, the 26-year-old was snapped sitting on to of the back of a pink satin couch in the middle of a large room. Two floor-to-ceiling windows behind her were opened up to let the sunlight stream in, while an array of pink flowers of various shades filled the floor and tables around her.

The floral scene was nothing short of gorgeous, but that wasn’t the only thing that captivated the attention of her 6.1 million followers, as Josephine herself was putting on an eye-popping display in flirty lingerie that proved impossible to ignore.

The Danish bombshell sent pulses racing as she posed for the steamy shot in nothing more than a black lace bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. A tag on the photo indicated that the piece was from Victoria’s Secret, which, as one of the many faces of the brand, Josephine often models on her Instagram page.

Josephine put plenty of cleavage on display in the sexy one-piece thanks to its deep, plunging neckline that spanned nearly the entire length of the babe’s torso, also leaving her decolletage completely bare. It clung tight to her figure in all of the right ways, showcasing her trim waist and slender frame.

Meanwhile, its daringly high-cut design left the stunner’s lower half almost completely bare, but Josephine’s millions of followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. She posed with one leg crossed over the other, giving her audience a good look at her sculpted stems while also flashing a glimpse of her curvy derriere — though it wasn’t a far scroll down her feed for a better look at the area.

No accessories were added to the model’s ensemble, letting her skimpy lingerie and impressive physique take center stage. She wore her dirty blonde hair down and gathered over to one side of her shoulders, with a few tresses falling delicately in front of her face. She went simple with her makeup for the shoot, wearing only a light coat of lip gloss, dusting of blush, and mascara to make her striking features and natural beauty pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the newest addition to Josephine’s Instagram feed. As of this writing, the photo has racked up more than 164,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re the perfect woman,” one person wrote, while another said that Josephine was “a goddess.”

“You look totally adorable angel,” commented a third.

Josephine is often rocking sexy lingerie on her Instagram feed, and not just for her Victoria’s Secret campaigns. Recently, the babe sent temperatures soaring on her page when she showcased her famous curves in a skimpy bra and thong combo to support her favorite football team, the Oakland Raiders, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the look.