‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Olivia Brower Flaunts Famous Curves In Red Swimsuit For Beach Snap

Olivia Brower took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 30, to share a photo in which she smolders in a swimsuit that puts her famous curves on full display. As she has probably gotten accustomed to, her fans went wild for her most recent Instagram update.

In the shot, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is seen standing on a sandy beach as the ocean glistens in the background. Brower is rocking a red one-piece bathing suit that features thick straps that go over her shoulders, and a low-cut back that plunges all the way to her lower back. The suit also boasts slightly high-cut sides that come up high on her frame. Because the 24-year-old model is posing with her back to the camera, she puts her derriere front and center.

Brower tagged the Instagram page for Sev Laser Aesthetics, indicating that her post is an ad for the hair removal clinic. The model is standing with her back and side to the camera. One of her legs is propped forward and on tip toe, in a pose that further showcase her curves in addition to her smooth, hair-free skin.

While Brower did not included a geotag or any other clue as to where she had this photo captured, the model appears to be a little chilly, suggesting she likely isn’t somewhere tropical.

For the photo, Brower wore her dirty blonde hair loose, as it is swept back by the wind. She seems to be wearing a little mascara, though that looks to be extend of her makeup. Otherwise, Brower opted for a neutral look that showcases her natural features and beauty. Brower is looking over her left shoulder at a point off-camera as she smiles.

Since going live, the post — which Brower shared with her 314,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 8,800 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time period, the photo also brought in upwards of 90 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit model used the opportunity to share their admiration for Brower, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Bae-watch vibe!” one user pointed out, trailing the words with a heart eyes emoji.

“So beautiful,” said another fan, including a red heart emoji after the comment.

“[B]rrrrr!!!” yet a third fan chimed in, alluding to the fact that she looks pretty cold in the picture.