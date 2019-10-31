R. Kelly Skipped His Court Appearance Because He Was Worried Someone Would Step On His Sore Toe

R. Kelly was scheduled to appear in court this week, but the disgraced singer failed to show up because he was worried that someone would hurt his infected toe. According to the Chicago Tribune, Kelly was slated to appear in court as part of his trial for multiple counts of sexual misconduct, but he recently had his toenail removed and was worried that someone would step on his toe, so he didn’t make his appearance.

The singer had a toenail removed recently and is currently wearing a walking boot, according to his lawyer Steven Greenberg, though he didn’t specify which toe and on which foot. He explained that in moving from the court to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago, Kelly was concerned that something could happen and his toe could be further injured.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber excused the singer.

Currently, Kelly is being held without bond after being indicted on multiple counts of federal crimes, including sexual assault. Allegedly, the singer recruited women for sex, including underage women, and pressured people to conceal his activity. Reportedly, he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to obtain videotapes that could contain incriminating evidence against him.

While the singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, denies all of the allegations, he is facing court not only in Chicago, but in New York, and Minneapolis as well. His next hearing is slated for February 13.

Kelly was first indicted in Illinois after the Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly brought his alleged crimes back into the spotlight. He was later charged, both in Chicago and Brooklyn. His trial is slated to begin in April in Chicago, and in May in New York.

Kelly’s lawyer has been working hard to get him out of prison while he awaits trial, as The Inquisitr previously reported, arguing that Kelly isn’t a flight risk and that he finds it too difficult to see his two “lady friends.”

“His visits are severely restricted; presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit. In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch,” his legal team argued. “No other friends or professional colleagues are allowed to visit. That is not right.”

They also cited his lack of funds as a reason that he wouldn’t flee the country.

“Mr. Kelly possesses almost no financial resources, and no evidence was presented to the Court to the contrary. Likewise, Mr. Kelly is not a frequent international traveler,” his team argued.