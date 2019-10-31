Melania Trump Wouldn’t Cry If Donald Trump Got Shot, President Suggests

The president made the comments when he recounted visiting Rep. Steve Scalise in the hospital after he was gunned down in 2017.

First Lady Melania Trump might not shed a tear if her husband, President Donald Trump, was shot, at least according to comments the president reportedly made at an event on Wednesday.

According to a recap published by Politico, the comments were made at a private fundraising event for House Republicans.

The president recounted a story when he witnessed the wife of Rep. Steve Scalie reacting to news that her husband had been shot. Trump said she “cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day … I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy, I know mine wouldn’t.”

Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, was gunned down in 2017 when a gunman opened fire on the Republican Congressional Baseball team, per a report from The New York Times following the incident. Four people, including Scalise, were wounded when the gunman sprayed bullets using a rifle on a baseball field in Virginia.

His injuries were reportedly extensive and required multiple surgeries, The New York Times said. Following the shooting, the Louisiana lawmaker was listed in critical condition after the bullet, which entered near his hip, broke bones, caused internal bleeding, and damaged his organs, according to the 2017 report.

That wasn’t the only noteworthy comment that the president made at the event, according to the Politico recap. Trump made a slew of comments that Politico deemed a “roast” of House Republicans. In one comment, the president targeted Pennsylvania Rep. John Joyce, asking the audience if Joyce’s “handsome” son should run for his father’s Congressional seat. Trump also reportedly targeted Joyce’s wife, calling her a “looker.”

The commander-in-chief also used the occasion to attack Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who is often critical of the 45th president. In comments he directed toward North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, Trump said that McHenry had the “best name” in politics, but noted that he believed Romney had the worst name.

Loading...

Trump also sent negative comments toward his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is reportedly considering a run for Senate in Alabama.

“Question for Gary Palmer: who is gonna win Alabama?,” Trump asked the southern lawmaker.”Don’t tell me Sessions. Is it gonna be the coach?”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president and his wife went viral on social media earlier this week for their actions at the annual White House Halloween celebration for the children of military families. In a viral video, the president and the first lady can be seen placing candy on the head of a child dressed up as a minion, a character from the popular Despicable Me franchise. The child tried to reach the candy, but couldn’t, resulting in the candy tumbling to the ground.