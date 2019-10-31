Carrie Underwood Goes Goth Glam In Spooky Halloween Selfie With Hunky Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher got in the Halloween spirit with a spooky selfie on Thursday. The couple used an Instagram filter to show off their dark side for the fun photo.

In the snap, Carrie and Mike are seen with skeleton-like faces, which included hollow cheekbones, dark, thick eyebrows, dark circles around their eyes, a creepy nose, and glowing blue eyes, all thanks to the filter.

Carrie wears a black t-shirt that shows off a hint of her wildly toned arms, and has her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that she had tucked behind her ears.

Underwood snuggles in close to Fisher, who wears a black shirt with a heather gray hoodie over top. His hair is perfectly coiffed and he sports a full beard and mustache as he poses with an intense stare on his face for the picture.

Carrie posted the photo to her Instagram story for her over 9 million followers to enjoy. She captioned the snap “Happy Halloween,” adding a jack-o-lantern emoji and a photo of some vampire fangs with bright red lips.

Meanwhile, Carrie and Mike’s two young sons, Isaiah and Jacob, were not in the photo, although fans would surely love to see them dressed up in their Halloween costumes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie and her family have been traveling the country on the singer’s “Cry Pretty” tour. However, they’re still finding time to celebrate Halloween and do all of the fun fall family activities that go along with it.

Recently, Underwood shared a photo of her son, sitting on Fisher’s lap as they carefully carved a pumpkin together. The pumpkin featured a large crooked mouth and big ears sticking out of the side of it.

“Perfect day to carve a pumpkin. Designed by Isaiah,” Carrie captioned the snaps.

In addition, Carrie has also altered her “Cry Pretty” merchandise for Halloween, turning her t-shirts, which usually feature her eyes with dripping mascara-stained tears on them, into eyes with spiderwebs protruding from them.

Meanwhile, Halloween is also a very special date for Underwood, who will be giving the final performance of her tour on the spookiest night of the year while entertaining her die-hard fans in Detroit, Michigan.

Carrie Underwood was so excited about the concert that she even ran a contest for her fans, giving them the chance to fly to Michigan and attend her final show.