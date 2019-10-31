Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Looking To Escape U.K. Pressures, Insiders Say A ‘Shift’ Is Coming

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly looking to escape the pressures of living under a microscope in the United Kingdom and are exploring options to make another home base outside of London in another part of the world or even the United States.
People Magazine reported that the royal couple is tired of the way they have been forced to deal with the press scrutinizing their every move and are looking to make a “shift” to another locale.
The insider claimed to the publication, “It’s not possible for them to be [in the U.K.] like this,” a source told People Magazine. “There’s more pressure now. There’s a shift that is happening.”
The couple attempted to adopt a new sensibility for living under the confines of the British Royal Family by trying to make their own rules when it came to their private life, Nonetheless, Meghan and Harry were still put under intense scrutiny by those who would rather the twosome adopt the pattern of quiet service begun by Queen Elizabeth and being carried into the future by Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.
Rarely if ever do you hear of private moments shared publicly with the press from William and Middleton, who will someday inherit the title of King and Queen of England. Rather, they live their life as privately as they can and are only seen out and about, smiles on their faces, as they perform their duties for the monarchy.
View this post on Instagram
Having attended the 10th Annual One Young World opening ceremony on Tuesday, The Duchess of Sussex was joined today by The Duke of Sussex for a round table discussion on gender equity with OYW and Queen’s Commonwealth Trust young leaders. Over the last few days, these young leaders became @OneYoungWorld ambassadors with the intention to return to their communities and further existing initiatives to help change the world for the better. This year OYW partnered with the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, of which The Duke and Duchess are President and Vice-President respectively, to provide scholarships to young leaders driving positive social impact in the Commonwealth. This was the most exciting collaboration between two groups The Duchess is passionate about and has been working with for some time. For more information and highlights from the week and how you can support these incredible leaders and their initiatives, visit @OneYoungWorld Photo © SussexRoyal / PA
In stark contrast, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done things differently from the get-go of their relationship. The couple’s wedding was fraught with controversy, as Markle’s father Thomas spilled their family’s dirty laundry to the British tabloids, resulting in Prince Charles, not Markle’s father, walking her down the aisle on her wedding day to his son, Prince Harry.
Markle and Harry announced they were pregnant with their first child shortly after leaving London for their first tour as a married couple for Australia, as a way to dodge the British press. Markle was later scrutinized throughout her pregnancy for the way she carried herself, her clothing choices and her relationships with other members of the royal family.
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex will attend @OneYoungWorld opening ceremony this evening to continue her support for this amazing collective of global youth ambassadors. Her Royal Highness was a counsellor for OYW in Dublin in 2014 as well as in Ottawa in 2016. This evening she again joins world leaders and activists to celebrate the youth of today as they tackle some of the world’s greatest problems. She is proud to attend as Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and to continue her long-standing commitment to this very important summit. Later this week The Duchess will hold a round table discussion with several of the OYW young leaders to address the issue of gender equity worldwide, and how we can all play our part to reach equality for all. Ahead of the opening ceremony tonight, we take a look back at some photos and moments from HRH attending One Young World in the past. Stay tuned for highlights from tonight’s event! #OYW2019 Photo ©SussexRoyal Video: One Young World
When the couple decided to keep their plans for the delivery of their child secret, including Markle’s refusal to participate in the traditional after birth photo-op, the British remarked that in contrast both Markle’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton and mother-in-law Princess Diana posed for photos shortly after giving birth. Markle would later appear several days after the birth of the couple’s son, Archie, to pose for a select group of photographers in a closed location.
Since their son’s birth, the couple has lived a quiet life 25 miles outside of Buckingham Palace at Frogmore Cottage. Their trip with their son to Africa was the first time they spoke publicly about the issues they have experienced as they assimilated into married life over the past two years since their engagement in November 2017.
View this post on Instagram
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Reuters
The Inquisitr recently reported that the couple is “miserable” after their Africa tour, where they revealed how difficult their lives have been in their battle for privacy. Markle, who was born in California, revealed that she has tried to adopt the British attitude of having a stiff upper lip, but she felt like that sort of attitude was not healthy.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son are reportedly spending the Thanksgiving holidays with her mother, Doria Ragland, in the United States and the couple will take six weeks to regroup through the end of 2019 before taking on further royal engagements.
