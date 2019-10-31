Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Looking To Escape U.K. Pressures, Insiders Say A ‘Shift’ Is Coming

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly looking to escape the pressures of living under a microscope in the United Kingdom and are exploring options to make another home base outside of London in another part of the world or even the United States.

People Magazine reported that the royal couple is tired of the way they have been forced to deal with the press scrutinizing their every move and are looking to make a “shift” to another locale.

The insider claimed to the publication, “It’s not possible for them to be [in the U.K.] like this,” a source told People Magazine. “There’s more pressure now. There’s a shift that is happening.”

The couple attempted to adopt a new sensibility for living under the confines of the British Royal Family by trying to make their own rules when it came to their private life, Nonetheless, Meghan and Harry were still put under intense scrutiny by those who would rather the twosome adopt the pattern of quiet service begun by Queen Elizabeth and being carried into the future by Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Rarely if ever do you hear of private moments shared publicly with the press from William and Middleton, who will someday inherit the title of King and Queen of England. Rather, they live their life as privately as they can and are only seen out and about, smiles on their faces, as they perform their duties for the monarchy.

In stark contrast, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done things differently from the get-go of their relationship. The couple’s wedding was fraught with controversy, as Markle’s father Thomas spilled their family’s dirty laundry to the British tabloids, resulting in Prince Charles, not Markle’s father, walking her down the aisle on her wedding day to his son, Prince Harry.

Markle and Harry announced they were pregnant with their first child shortly after leaving London for their first tour as a married couple for Australia, as a way to dodge the British press. Markle was later scrutinized throughout her pregnancy for the way she carried herself, her clothing choices and her relationships with other members of the royal family.

When the couple decided to keep their plans for the delivery of their child secret, including Markle’s refusal to participate in the traditional after birth photo-op, the British remarked that in contrast both Markle’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton and mother-in-law Princess Diana posed for photos shortly after giving birth. Markle would later appear several days after the birth of the couple’s son, Archie, to pose for a select group of photographers in a closed location.

Since their son’s birth, the couple has lived a quiet life 25 miles outside of Buckingham Palace at Frogmore Cottage. Their trip with their son to Africa was the first time they spoke publicly about the issues they have experienced as they assimilated into married life over the past two years since their engagement in November 2017.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the couple is “miserable” after their Africa tour, where they revealed how difficult their lives have been in their battle for privacy. Markle, who was born in California, revealed that she has tried to adopt the British attitude of having a stiff upper lip, but she felt like that sort of attitude was not healthy.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son are reportedly spending the Thanksgiving holidays with her mother, Doria Ragland, in the United States and the couple will take six weeks to regroup through the end of 2019 before taking on further royal engagements.