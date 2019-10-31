Salma Hayek, 53, Flaunts Voluptuous Figure In Trailer For Her Upcoming Film ‘Like A Boss’

Salma Hayek has shared the trailer for her upcoming film, Like A Boss and she looks amazing in it. In the clip, the 53-year-old actress wears a series of wrap dresses that accentuate her curvy figure. In one scene, she rocks a purple curve-hugging dress with a heavy gold chain, a clear indication that she’s the “boss” of the film. In another, she sashays into a room wearing an orange leopard print frock that’s cinched at the waist. She pairs each of these dresses with a fiery auburn wig that’s a huge departure from her natural black hair.

In the comments under her Instagram post, fans expressed excitement about the movie.

“I can’t wait for this,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Nice!!! Gives me an excuse to go to the movies – hope it does well for you,” another added.

But others used the post as an excuse to compliment Salma’s beauty.

“Salma looking very sexy,” a third fan commented.

“U are Sexy as a Devil too,” another gushed.

As Pop Sugar reports, Salma plays Claire Luna in the film, a powerful businesswoman who offers two up and coming entrepreneurs in the beauty industry an offer they can’t resist. In the longer version of the trailer, viewers find out that these women, played by Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish, are $493,000 in debt although their company seems to be thriving. That’s where Salma Hayek’s character comes in, dangling a $1.7 million investment. But they soon find out that her intentions are more insidious than they expected.

“In my experience, business and friendship don’t really mix, ” Salma says at one point in the trailer.

Tiffany and Rose’s characters soon realize that they’ll have to take Claire Luna down and some hilarious hijinks ensue.

While Salma, Rose and Tiffany get the bulk of the screen time in the trailer, Pop Sugar reports that Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, and Billy Porter also appear in the film as supporting characters.

Although there’s a notion that women in Hollywood lose their sex appeal after they turn 50, Salma Hayek regularly proves the stereotype wrong with her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr reported, the actress recently donned a red and pink bikini and fans raved about her timeless beauty. Even though she later admitted to posting the wrong caption with the photo, the post still accumulated close to 720,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments.

Fans of Salma Hayek can see more of her stunning photos by following her on Instagram.