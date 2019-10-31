Lisa Rinna Shockingly Looks Like Angelina Jolie’s Twin In Stunning New Snap

Lisa Rinna looked just like Angelina Jolie in her latest Instagram photo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sported a new look seemingly inspired by the Halloween holiday on Wednesday night, and fans couldn’t get over the uncanny resemblance between her and Angelina.

The Daily Mail reports that Lisa rocked a long, dark wig. The fake hair was parted to the side and styled full, voluminous waves that she had placed behind her back and over her shoulder.

The 56-year-old former Days of Our Lives star also wore a full face of bombshell makeup for the sultry snapshot, rocking thick, defined eyebrows, long, dark lashes, and a smokey eye look that accentuated her gorgeous hazel eyes.

Lisa also added a bronzed glow and a shimmering highlighter to her face, as well as some pink blush on her cheeks and a stunning dark pink gloss on her famously plump lips.

Lisa’s close up shot didn’t reveal any wardrobe choices to go along with the hair and makeup, but did show a bit of skin while revealing her bare shoulder.

In the caption of the photo, Rinna revealed that she had officially named the character Sabine. However, it seems that everyone believed that Lisa looked much more like Angelina Jolie or even Wonder Woman than she did anything else.

Rinna’s 2.1 million followers showed up in full force for the post, clicking the like button over 52,000 times and leaving more than 1,500 comments in the span of just 13 hours after it was uploaded to the social media platform.

“Um WOOOOWW. This is the winning look for you hunny,” one of Lisa’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Dear lord you’re gorgeous! You look younger every year!! Harry is one lucky guy!! @lisarinna,” another fan commented.

“You’re always beautiful Lisa but this is a whole new level!” a third can wrote, adding fire emoji in the process.

“Can you change your hair permanently to this!? It’s just so hot!!” another comment read, including the heart-eyed emoji.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Lisa has modeled a look after a fellow celebrity. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rinna recently showed up to a Halloween bash dressed as Jennifer Lopez in her iconic green low-cut Versace dress.

Lisa Rinna slayed in the costume, and her followers were dazzled yet again by her good looks as she headed to the Halloween bash flaunting her curves.