Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Rocks Tiny White Bikini As She Goes Hunting For ‘Hidden Treasures’

Aylen Alvarez is going treasure hunting in the Pearl Islands, and she’s donning her best white bikini to do it.

The Cuban model took to Instagram this week to share pictures from her time in the island chain located off the coast of Panama, where she has been donning revealing swimwear and taking in the sun. In her latest Instagram shot, the model wore a revealing white bikini as she walked on the beach, writing in the photo’s caption that she was going “treasure hunting” on the sand.

The picture was a huge hit with Aylen’s fans, racking up more than 30,000 likes and scores of supportive comments.

“GORGEOUS and I love that style on you,” one person wrote, dotting the message with heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow how are you even real? It’s not fair to be this fly,” another person wrote, pairing the same heart-eyes emoji with a fire emoji to share their thoughts on her beach-rocking good looks.

Aylen seems to be having a very good time on her vacation to Panama. As The Inquisitr noted earlier in the week, she shared another photo of herself kneeling on a giant inflatable flamingo while wearing a two-piece bikini.

The sun-soaked photos seem right at place in the Cuban model’s Instagram feed. Alvarez has racked up a following of 3.5 million people thanks in large part to her jet-setting modeling work. While many Instagram models seem at home taking selfies in front of the mirror or lounging by the pool, Aylen is frequently on the go and has shared photos from a number of different tropical locations in recent weeks.

Late in the summer, she took an extended trip to the Amazon rain forest, sharing plenty of pictures from her travels and showing off the revealing outfits she wore while exploring the jungle. A few days later, Aylen shared a shot of herself visiting the Huacachina Lagoon in Peru, a tiny spot of greenery amid the desert that has become a popular tourist attraction for its bright green waters.

Aylen Alvarez’s recent picture pulled some double duty. While it gave the model a chance to show off her curvy physique and take in some sun on the sands of the tropical Panamanian island, it also earned her some nice revenue. The white bikini that she wore was from Fashion Nova, an online fashion giant that frequently taps Instagram models to show off its outfits.