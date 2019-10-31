Kim Kardashian Trolled Over Hilarious Netflix ‘Hood’ Typo

Kim's being called after making an awkward Netflix flub.

Kim Kardashian is feeling the heat on Twitter over a pretty hilarious typo. The reality star took to the social media site on October 30 to ask her more than 62 million followers about the Netflix documentary Tell Me Who I Am, which she revealed she was about to start watching via the streaming service.

Per Pop Culture, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star – who recently showed off her seriously tiny waist while lunching with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick – told her millions of fans that she was checking it out following a recommendation from her younger sister Kendall Jenner. However, instead of asking if the documentary is any good, Kim instead mistakenly asked if it was “hood” on her Twitter account.

“Kendall recommended the documentary on Netfix, Tell Me Who I Am. Is it hood? Who has seen it? I’m about to start it,” Kardashian asked her fans in the tweet this week, which has since been deleted from her account.

Understandably, the star’s millions of fans weren’t about to let the hilarious typo slip by completely unnoticed.

Many Twitter users flocked to the social media site to poke a little fun at the mistake, jokingly replying to the deleted message with comments and GIFs.

DID KIM KARDASHIAN WEST JUST TWEET “IS IT HOOD?” WITH HER WHOLE CHEST????????? pic.twitter.com/aSg7uINDqY — fah-????-ah-nuh (@Fxbeina) October 31, 2019

Whatchu mean is it "hood" Kim???? pic.twitter.com/MIoMDQJTW7 — MUTHAF**CKIN TIRED on Spotify (@ZzDippdNButter) October 31, 2019

Tell Me Who I Am. Is it hood… @Complex@Vanity@BleacherReport@TMZ@HOT97@TheEllenShow@Katyperry@KylieJenner@KendallJenner@MTV pic.twitter.com/u7gszn6UUY — D. Rodriqueqez (@DRodriqueqez) October 31, 2019

Im not sure if its "Hood" LOL jk ???????????? — Jake (@thejakekardash) October 31, 2019

It’s hood af Lmfaooo — AL Luka Ball (@ChiVllAl) October 31, 2019

Others jokingly admitted that they didn’t properly notice the mistake, thinking Kardashian was actually using a new term.

“I thought ‘hood’ was new lingo (until i read the comments)and was gonna try it on my teens tomorrow,” Twitter user @margotcstone tweeted after seeing Kim’s message. “Oh well!”

Kim hasn’t publicly commented on all the responses to her typo, though this actually isn’t the first time the star has been called out for a spelling error on social media.

Back in May, the mom of four (she and husband Kanye West are parents to 6-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, 1-year-old Chicago, and 5-month-old Pslam) was slammed on Instagram after making multiple typos in a caption as she shared a look back at her wedding with her husband.

“We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the isle [sic] because Andrea Bonelli [sic] had started singing and I couldn’t miss it,” she wrote in the original post, to which many fans flooded the comments section to point out her multiple errors.

Kim notably misspelled “aisle” while also getting the name of legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli wrong. She later changed the caption to rectify her mistakes.

Prior to that, The Daily Mail reported that the reality star made another error noticed by fans in a birthday card for sister Kylie Jenner in a video shared online as she misspelled gluten and instead wrote “glueten.”