‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Labeled Vicki Gunvalson A ‘Pig’ On ‘WWHL,’ Believes Her Funeral Comment Was ‘Sweet’

Kelly Dodd laughed about her co-star's Marie Antoinette costume on the late-night talk show.

Kelly Dodd didn’t hold back when it came to her thoughts about her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, during her October 29 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

After watching the new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, during which Gunvalson, along with co-stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, sported Marie Antoinette-themed costumes, Dodd took aim at Gunvalson’s pale-faced look after host Andy Cohen questioned her about the events of the episode.

“You can’t put lipstick on a pig,” Dodd proclaimed.

During Tuesday’s show, Dodd was seen telling Judge that she didn’t want to attend Gunvalson’s tea party-inspire birthday party and added that she would rather go to Gunvalson’s funeral. A short time later, during a car ride with Beador, Judge informed Gunvalson of what Dodd had said and right away, Gunvalson began crying about her co-star’s cruel words.

Looking back on the harsh statement, Dodd, who was joined by fellow guest Brandi Glanville, formerly of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, on the show, said that her comment was actually “sweet.” After all, she wanted to attend an event in which Gunvalson’s life was honored.

“It’s sweet! I’m paying homage,” Dodd insisted of her statement.

Dodd and Gunvalson started off the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on the outs due to the controversial statements Gunvalson made against Dodd during the Season 13 reunion. Then, during Season 14, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson claimed Dodd had been banned from her daughter Jolie’s school, which Dodd denied.

While Dodd suggested that she would attend Gunvalson’s funeral during Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live, said on the Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show that same night that she would not actually attend her celebration of life. As Dodd explained, she isn’t like the other cast members of the show who have pretended as if they are actually friends with Gunvalson.

Dodd then further reflected on her comment about Gunvalson’s funeral as she sat alongside her co-star, Emily Simpson.

“It was meant to be a joke,” Dodd insisted. “I made a pact to be cordial with the woman. I don’t want to be friends with the f**king b***h. Let’s just be honest. [She’s] done a lot of damage to me. Why would I want to celebrate [her] birthday?”

To see more of Kelly and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.