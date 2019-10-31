Olivia Newton-John Gives Health Update During Appearance On ‘The Talk’

Olivia Newton-John gave fans a health update during a recent appearance on CBS’ The Talk where the singer told hosts Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Marie Osmond that she had fantastic news to share.

Said Newton-John to the hosts of the latest news regarding her battle against breast cancer, “I went to the oncologist yesterday and things are shrinking and going away.”

“That’s what you want to hear,” said Sharon Osbourne, who battled colon cancer and beat the disease in 2002.

The Grease actress and legendary singer later took to her Facebook page and wrote how much fun it was to appear on the daytime talk show. She also shared some photos of her time spent with the women on the series, who applauded Newton-John for her bravery in the face of adversity.

Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time in 2017. She previously battled the disease in 1992 and in 2013.

Fans were happy to see the singer in good spirits on the daytime talk series in the comments section of her Facebook post.

“How can one not totally admire and respect this wonderful person? She’s truly an angel on earth,” stated one admirer of the singer.

“I love your kind spirit, Olivia. You have brought so much light to my life,” said another fan.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Yet another follower of the multi-talented entertainer commented, “Olivia, It’s a pleasure to see you beautiful and positive. An interesting and enjoyable interview.”

The Inquisitr reported that during her appearance on The Talk, the singer spoke about model Gigi Hadid’s take on her iconic Grease look of leather pants, black leather jacket, wild curls and red high heels for the 1978 film.

Newton-John wore the sexy look during the film’s explosive ending where the character of Sandy Olsson changes her overall persona from sweet to sassy to please her boyfriend, greaser Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta in the film.

Loading...

Newton-John quipped that the model should buy the original costume from the film, which is one of 500 items on sale at Julien’s Auctions. The proceeds from the sale will be donated to the singer’s cancer wellness and research center, which is a public hospital that also carries out breakthrough research and clinical trials according to its official website.

Newton-John has been helped in her battle against the disease by her husband John Easterling, who has helped the singer ease her cancer pain by specifically learning how to grow herbal remedies, including the use of cannabis, to ensure a better quality of life for his wife.

The legendary singer and actress said in an interview with Good Housekeeping that she was hesitant to use cannabis for her pain at first, but as she learned more about the positive effects it could have on her health, she allowed herself to try it.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.