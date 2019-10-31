Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Nail Halloween As Katy Perry And Taylor Swift’s Burger & Fries: ‘Swipe Left’

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest nailed their Halloween costumes yesterday. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-hosts jointly appeared in an Instagram post shared to Ryan’s account on Wednesday, and their outfits were based on two very famous faces — Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. The TV stars rocked the burger and fries outfits seen in Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” music video. The video famously showcased the two singers putting their feud behind them as they posed in coordinating fast-food costumes.

Ryan’s post contained two images. The first showed him solo, poking his head out of a larger-than-life burger outfit covering most of his body.

Ryan’s burger costume may not have been designed by Moschino, as Page Six documents Perry’s was, but it was doing the trick, showcasing him dressed as the popular sandwich. The burger had all the added ingredients that one might expect, including a patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and pickles all sandwiched between a bun and topped with sesame seeds. Ryan’s popped-out head was covered in an orange wig — Katy’s hair was bright orange in the music video.

A quick swipe to the right brought Kelly into the picture as well. She was the fries to Ryan’s burger, recreating Swift’s look. The funny 50-year-old had outfitted herself into a boxy red carton that held giant french fries. She completed the costume by wearing red shoes with white soles. The full-length image allowed fans to see that Ryan had also coordinated his footwear — he wore brown shoes with a green-and-white rim.

Kelly and Ryan posed leaning towards one another. Kelly used her left arm to reach outside of her fries carton, stretching out to touch Ryan’s outfit. The body language directly echoed that of Swift and Perry’s. An image in the background featured the singers, perhaps as a reminder, in their joint moment from “You Need To Calm Down.”

A caption from Ryan joked about him being only part of the package as he encouraged fans to “swipe” for the full picture.

Fans have been loving it.

“You make my day, Ryan and Kelly!!! I’d love the whole meal!” a fan wrote, adding a burger and fries emoji.

“This is great!” another said.

Loading...

“Missing the Diet Coke,” a fan jokingly wrote.

The update also proved popular overall, racking up over 22,000 likes in the space of 18 hours. Kelly has since appeared in a full cowgirl getup on Live! as part of their Halloween celebration.