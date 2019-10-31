Camille Kostek Channels Margot Robbie’s ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ Character In Smoking Hot Photoshoot

Blond bombshell Camille Kostek took to Instagram recently with a series of posts that featured her rocking a super sexy look. Given the time she posted the shots, many assumed they were documenting a particularly sizzling Halloween costume. However, Kostek clarified in the captions of the posts that the look was actually from a photoshoot she did with NUDE. magazine.

In the shoot, Kostek dressed up as Margot Robbie’s character, Naomi Lapaglia, from The Wolf of Wall Street. Robbie’s character in the movie had a memorable and super sexy seduction scene at one point with Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Jordan Belfort. It’s that scene that the team behind the photoshoot Kostek was in were inspired by.

Kostek rocked a silky pink mini dress that was an off-the-shoulder style and revealed a tantalizing hint of cleavage. The dress was also scandalously short and showed off the blond beauty’s insanely toned legs. She added a pair of pointed-toe black stiletto heels to finish the look.

Even the background was styled to mimic the scene from the film, with Kostek sitting on a plush pink carpet surrounded by scattered children’s toys. Her blond locks were down in flawless curls and her makeup accentuated her natural beauty.

Kostek made sure to tag the individual responsible for her overall look in the caption, and also included a quote from the movie in the most recent of three updates from the same shoot.

Kostek’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling look, and the post quickly racked up over 33,900 likes within just 11 hours.

One follower saw a huge resemblance between Kostek and Robbie, and commented “Omg you look just like her!”

Another fan was feeling Halloween vibes, and said “you fit this costume perfectly.”

One follower, who was aware of the relationship that Kostek has with professional football player Rob Gronkowski, simply said “Gronk is one lucky man.”

“Smoke show,” another fan commented on the sizzling post.

Kostek even included two snaps that captured the memorable moment in the scene where Robbie placed her stiletto-covered foot against DiCaprio’s face. The pose allowed Kostek to flaunt her insane legs yet again, and it had fans drooling.

While this particular shoot was super glam and over the top, Kostek also works with plenty of brands to show off a sportier version of herself. Recently, Rachael Lynsey Rubin, a photographer who shot Kostek for a campaign, shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a shoot she did with Kostek for Reebok. The shoot was more street style than activewear, but Kostek rocked a white sports bra in one shot and a plain white knotted Reebok tee in another.