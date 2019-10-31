Jojo Babie Wears Tiny Crop Top & Neon Orange Panties In Racy Kitchen Selfie

Jojo Babie left little to the imagination in a skimpy crop top and bright orange panties for her latest Instagram selfie. The model stunned while showcasing her epic curves in the kitchen snapshot, while revealing one of her diet tips to her followers.

In the photo, Jojo stands with her phone in front of her face while snapping the picture. Her tiny black crop top hugs her ample bust and reveals her flat tummy and toned abs. The neon underwear do little to hide the model’s curvy hips and long lean legs as she holds a green drink in her hand.

Jojo’s long hair was thrown up into a classic ponytail on top of her head and styled in wild curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder as she tiled her head.

Jojo’s appeared to sport a minimal makeup look consisting of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter while revealing to her fans in the caption of the snap that she looks casual and dressed down the majority of the time.

The model claims that although she’s often seen in glam styles on social media, she actually doesn’t care much about her looks, revealing that her focus is on her physical health as well as good mental health.

Jojo claims that fiber has become a huge part of her healthy lifestyle, and that getting her greens in has made a huge difference in her life.

Of course, Jojo’s over 9 million followers flocked to gush over the racy photo, which earned the curvy social media sensation over 87,000 likes and more nearly 2,000 comments in the first 24 hours after it was posted online.

“Not that my opinion matters but I think you look the best when you’re like this all natural just you you’re absolutely gorgeous for what it’s worth,” one of Jojo’s Instagram users wrote in the comments section of the post adding a red heart and kissing lips emoji.

“I think you look gorgeous. I just wish your phone wasn’t covering your face,” another fan wrote using a smiley face emoji to add emphasis.

“Less is more. I’d rather a messy bun and sweats looking back at me than all dolled up. That’s real beauty. Looking great Jo,” a third comment read.

“Glad you are keepin it real. Being healthy is the most important thing not trying to keep up a certain image 24/7. No one cares and it’s not realistic,” another adoring fan told Jojo Babie in the comments.