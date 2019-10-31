Bikini Model Alexa Collins Showcases Washboard Abs In Skimpy Two-Piece Dress

Alexa Collins flaunted her rock hard abs in a tiny little dress for her latest Instagram update on Thursday. The model traded in her bikini and opted for a stunning blue two-piece gown this week, which likely set the pulses of her fans racing.

In the sexy snapshot, Alexa is seen sporting a crop top with only one sleeve. The top showcased Collins’ ample cleavage and toned arms, as well as her flat tummy. The skirt also left little to the imagination with a hip-high slit to put her long, lean legs on full display.

Alexa accessorized the stunning ensemble with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck, a diamond sparkler on her finger, light pink polish on her fingernails, and some white heels that strapped around her ankles.

Alexa’s bombshell look was intensified by her gorgeous blond locks, which she parted in the center and styled in ringlet curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

The model also donned a full face of makeup for the snap, which included defined eyebrows, long, dark lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added to the look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy pink color on her lips.

In the caption of the picture, Collins revealed that the dress was by the brand Hot Miami Styles, which seems to be a company based in the model’s home state of Florida.

Of course, Alexa’s over 600,000 followers went wild for the photograph, clicking the like button nearly 1,700 times and leaving 70 comments in just the first 35 minutes after the photo went live on the social media platform.

“It truly is unfair how gorgeous you are but whatever,” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Wow that’s one sexy little outfit,” another fan wrote, adding an emoji with heart eyes.

“So beautiful, elegant and sexy,” a third comment read.

“This is your best picture just stunning, sexy and so beautiful,” another admirer said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa rocked another outfit by Hot Miami Styles in a photo that she posted on Wednesday. The look consisted of an off-the-shoulder neon orange cropped sweater and a pair of matching shorts that flaunted the model’s tiny little waist and gorgeous smile.

Alexa Collins stood in front of a busy street in Miami as she posed for the stunning photos, which her followers seemingly couldn’t get enough of.