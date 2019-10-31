Alessandra Ambrosio’s Nude Bikini Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sizzling New Photo

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel is going for nude in new bikini photos.

Alessandra Ambrosio is very much putting her body on full display in a new bikini photo. The gorgeous former Victoria’s Secret model (she said bye bye to modeling for the lingerie brand back in 2017) flashed a whole lot of skin in a new shot she posted to treat her more than 10 million Instagram followers on October 30 as she threw her arms out while rocking a nude bikini.

The sizzling snap showed 38-year-old Alessandra stretching both arms out wide as she soaked up the sunshine for her recent swimwear photo shoot to promote pieces from Gal Floripa, the swim line she launched earlier this year and co-founded with her sister Aline Ambrosio and Gisele Coria.

The mom of two (she shares 11-year-old daughter Anja and 7-year-old son Noah with former fiance Jamie Mazur) slightly arched her back as she posed for the camera during the shoot, which was with celebrity photographer Stewart Shining, as she proudly showed off her model body to the world.

Ambrosio’s fun bikini look was made up of a nude balconette style top with thin straps that tied on her shoulders and almost matched her skin tone exactly, almost given the illusion that she was wearing nothing at all. She matched the cleavage enhancing look with a pair of pretty skimpy matching bottoms with what appeared to be a stretchy ruffle design across both of her hips.

Tagging both Gal Floripa and Stewart in the very sunny snap, Alessandra not only showed off a whole lot of skin but also opted to keep herself in the shade from the beating down sunshine as she rocked a seriously huge hat on her head.

Ambrosio revealed that the photo was actually taken in Joshua Tree, California, as she jokingly told her millions of followers on the social media site that she was throwing a little shade in the desert.

One fan commented on the photo by calling the mom of two “sheer perfection” as she stripped down to her bikini, while another person said, “Damn so hot.”

The sizzling bikini snap has received more than 107,000 likes since Alessandra – who The Daily Mail recently spotted doing a little Halloween shopping in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes – shared it 18 hours ago and follows a slew of recent swimwear photos from the gorgeous supermodel.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the star was getting active in another nude bikini look thought to be from her own range.

In those candid paparazzi snaps, Alessandra paired the skin-color swimwear with a tied-up red t-shirt as she played a game of beach volleyball with her friends while enjoying a day at the coast in Santa Monica.