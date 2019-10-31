Kelly Dodd Asked About Meghan King Edmonds Drama On ‘WWHL,’ Reveals She Wants Alexis Bellino Back On ‘RHOC’

Kelly Dodd appeared on 'WWHL' on Tuesday with Brandi Glanville.

Kelly Dodd appeared on the Tuesday night episode of Watch What Happens Live and during the appearance, she was asked if she has reached out to her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Meghan King Edmonds, since learning of her split from husband Jim Edmonds.

As she sat alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, host Andy Cohen asked Kelly about her communication with Meghan and right away, Kelly made it clear that she hasn’t reached out yet, nor is she planning to do so at any time in the future.

“Uh… no,” Kelly confirmed when asked if she’s been in touch with Meghan.

Meghan’s husband filed for divorce last Friday, just one day after they celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary. The couple shares three children, including two-year-old Aspen and one-year-old twins Hayes and Hart.

As Real Housewives of Orange County viewers will recall, Kelly previously came under fire on the show due to the cheating allegations she’s made against Jim but, as fans well know, Jim was caught having an inappropriate texting relationship with another woman in June and this past weekend, Meghan suggested he was carrying out another inappropriate relationship with one of their nannies.

Jim and their nanny, Carly Wilson, have both denied having an affair.

During another moment from Watch What Happens Live, Kelly was questioned about which Real Housewives of Orange County cast member from the past she would like to see return to the show for a future season.

“Alexis… Bellino,” she replied.

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Alexis was seen making a cameo return on the series alongside Emily Simpson. At the time, as The Inquisitr previously reported, the two women were seen sitting down for a lunch date to discuss Alexis’ split from her former husband, Jim Bellino, he appeared on the series with her years ago.

Alexis joined the series in 2009 for Season 5 and appeared in a full-time role until Season 8. Meanwhile, Kelly was added to the cast in 2016 for Season 11.

Although Kelly and Alexis never actually appeared as full-time cast members on The Real Housewives of Orange County at the same time, they have established a friendship with one another off-camera and are regularly seen communicating with one another on social media.

To see more of Kelly and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.