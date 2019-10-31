Blond Bombshell Anna Katharina Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Bikini

Instagram sensation Anna Katharina showed exactly why she is a bathing suit model on Thursday when she updated her Instagram account with a photo that showed her flaunting her enviable figure in a skimpy bikini.

In the snap, Anna was standing on a rocky beach with the ocean behind her with blue skies above. The scenery may have been pretty, but there is little doubt that all eyes were on Anna’s body, which was on full display. The blond beauty wore a brown string bikini that covered as little as possible. The classic triangle top did what it was supposed to do — draw attention to Anna’s ample cleavage. The bottoms were equally revealing, showing off as much skin as possible while still keeping Anna modest.

Anna looked to be wearing a light application of makeup that included a bit of eye shadow and a pink color on her lips. The camera captured her with one hand in her hair, which was tossed over to one side. She appeared to be wet, with drops of water glistening on her body. Anna held a pair of sunglasses in her other hand as she struck a pose for the camera, putting her hourglass shape on display. As her flawless skin glowed in the outdoor light, she smiled for the camera.

In the post’s caption, Anna plugged fashion brand Fashion Nova for the suit she was wearing. The model also joked that the post was about her ear. Some of her fans played along and commented about her ear.

“The ear is right where my eyes went first!!!!” one follower joked.

“And a beautiful ear it is,” quipped a second follower.

Other fans seemed to ignore her ear, and simply adored the body it was attached to.

“For me you will always be the most beautiful thing in this world. Have a wonderful day,” a third admirer wrote.

“My god you are hot!” said a fourth follower.

When it comes to looking sexy, Anna seems to have it all figured out. She recently wowed her fans with a post that showed her looking stunning in a floral bikini. But she does not have to be nearly naked to look fabulous. The beauty showed off her fit physique in a recent update in which she wore a pair of blue jeans and a crop top.

Those wanting to see more of Anna can check out her Instagram account.